ICM’s Chris Smith Joins APA As SVP Global Concerts & Talent – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Smith, a 21-year ICM veteran, including the last 10 as a partner, has joined APA as a partner and SVP, Global Concerts & Talent.

Smith will work alongside Max Burgos who heads APA’s comedy touring department.

While he has strong background in comedy touring, at ICM Smith worked across departments on deals for his clients in the areas of film, television, touring, branding and digital. Most of those clients are expected to come with him to APA, including Pamela Anderson, Chico Bean, Big Boy, Michael Blackson, Darren Brand, Bruce Bruce, Deray Davis, Rob Dyrdek, Mike Epps, Felipe Esparza, Adele Givens, Jess Hilarious, Evander Holyfield, Martin Lawrence, Loni Love, Floyd Mayweather, Donnell Rawlings, Tony Rock Paul Rodriguez, Paul Rodriguez Jr., B Simone, Rickey Smiley, Bailey Spinn, Director/Producer Mark Ritchie/South Pa Productions and Pretty V.

“We have long admired Chris for his passion and tenaciousness in representing his clients and maximizing their earning potential,” said Jim Gosnell and Jim Osborne, CEO and President of APA respectively. “His energy is infectious, his deal making prowess renowned, which makes him and his client’s outstanding and welcomed additions to APA.”

Smith had been a partner at ICM since the partnership was established 10 years ago. At APA, he joins several former ICM Partners agents and executives who have landed there following ICM’s acquisition by CAA, including Andrew Rogers, Global Head of Talent; Mike Hayes, SVP Global Music; Brad Turell, Chief Communications Officer, and agents Seth Lawrence and Phoebe Burnham.

“I’m fired up to join the wave of talented clients, agents and executives who are coming to APA from ICM as we create a bigger, louder and more powerful APA,” said Smith. “Our mission is to offer our clients a more personal and all-encompassing level of service to match their individual needs while finding them multiple revenue streams.”