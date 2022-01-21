ICG Publicists Guild Awards Reveals Film Nominations – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Publicists Guild is out with the film nominees for its 2022 ICG Publicists Awards, which will be handed out in March.

Films in the running for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity Campaign are the individuals and teams behind Dune (Warner Bros and Legendary), F9: The Fast Saga (Universal), The Harder They Fall (Netflix), A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount), Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony/Marvel) and West Side Story (20th Century Studios/Walt Disney Studios).

“This year’s list of nominees is impressive, and we are proud to honor the creative and innovative work of the Local 600 publicists who coordinated and implemented these successful campaigns during a very difficult time,” said Sheryl Main, who made the announcement with her fellow ICG Publicists Awards Chair Tim Menke.

The Maxwell Weinberg Award honors active members working on motion pictures whose achievements in publicity and promotion during the previous calendar year are deemed outstanding.

The winner will be honored at the guild’s 59th annual Publicists Awards, set for March 25 at the Beverly Hilton. The TV nominees were announced in November.

The recipients of the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award and the Television Showman of the Year Award will be announced soon, and the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service will be announced at the ceremony.

The ICG Publicists Guild is part of the International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600.

Here are the nominees for the 2022 Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity campaign:

Dune (Warner Bros. Pictures & Legendary Pictures)

F9: The Fast Saga (Universal)

The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount Pictures)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony Pictures Entertainment / Marvel Studios)

West Side Story (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios)