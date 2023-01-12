ICG Publicists Awards Nominees: ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ – The Hamden Journal

The ICG Publicists Guild today revealed the six nominees for its 2023 Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity Campaigns, which include the teams behind last year’s two biggest movies.

The billion-dollar grossers Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick will vie for the marquee prize along with Elvis, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Nope and The Woman King.

The award honors active members working on motion pictures whose achievements in publicity and promotion campaigns during the previous calendar year are deemed outstanding.

“The outstanding nominations this year shine a bright light not only on the diversity of the films submitted but also the individual challenges the publicity teams faced in this highly competitive field,” said Sheryl Main, who announced the nominees along with fellow ICG Publicists Awards Chair Tim Menke.

Another billion-dollar pic, Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, won the guild’s Maxwell Weinberg Award for movies last year, and Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso took the corresponding TV prize.

Voting is set for the week of January 31-February 6, and the hardware will be presented at the 60th annual ICG Publicists Awards on Friday, March 10, at The Beverly Hilton. The International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, announced its TV nominees in November, and its nominations for individual publicists, unit still photographers and entertainment journalists came out in December.

Here is a list of all the nominees for the 60th annual ICG Publicists Guild Awards:

MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURE PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)

Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Nope (Universal Pictures/MonkeyPaw Productions)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures/Skydance/Jerry Bruckheimer Films)

The Woman King (TriStar Pictures/Entertainment One)

MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR TELEVISION PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN

Abbott Elementary (Warner Bros. Television/ABC)

Ghosts (CBS Studios/CBS)

Prey (20th Century Studios/Hulu)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (MTV Entertainment Studios/Paramount+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (CBS Studios/Paramount+).

LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY

Natalie Bjelajac, Netflix

Karen Chamberlain, Warner Bros. Pictures

Gabriela Gutentag, Unit Publicist

Carri McClure, Unit Publicist

Carol McConnaughey, Unit Publicist

Claire Raskind, Unit Publicist

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

Michelle Alt, Paramount Pictures

Heidi Falconer, Unit Publicist

James Ferrera, Unit Publicist

Sara Hull, Walt Disney Studios

Gianluca Lignola, Universal Pictures

Danielle Roque, Paramount Pictures International

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – MOTION PICTURES

Eli Joshua

Ade Quantrell

Colbert Kevin Estrada

Chiabella James

Jojo Whilden

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – TELEVISION

Beth Dubber

Richard Foreman

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle

Justin Lubin

Nicole Wilder

PRESS AWARD

Erik Davis, Fandango

Angelique Jackson, Variety

Dave Morales, KRIV-TV Houston

Andy Reyes, Entertainment Tonight

Jazz Tangcay, Variety

INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD

Yong Chavez, ABS-CBN News (Philippines)

Dan Jolin, Empire (UK)

Garry Maddox, Sydney Morning Herald (Australia)

Zachary Ntim, The Hamden Journal (UK)

Helen O’Hara, Empire (Northern Ireland)

Adam Tanswell, Total Film (UK)