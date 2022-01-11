ICG Publicists Awards 2022 Film Nominees Revealed; Ceremony Set For March 25 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The International Cinematographers Guild has pulled back the curtain on the motion picture nominees for its 59th annual ICG Publicists Awards.
Vying for the Les Mason Award for Achievement in Publicity are unit publicists Gabriela Gutentag and Sheryl Main, BazanPR agency publicist Jackie Bazan, Walt Disney Studios awards publicist Kira Feola; independet publicist Leonard Morpurgo; and Paramount’s EVP Domestic Publicity David Waldman.
The half-dozen nominees for Publicist of the Year are Paramount’s senior domestic publicist Michelle Alt, Paramount’s senior international publicist Hayley Morrow, 42West agency publicist Annalee Paulo-Hensley, Walt Disney Studios’ studio global publicist Marshall Weinbaum and unit publicists John Oisani and Claire Raskind.
The 2002 ICG Publicists Award winners will be revealed during a luncheon ceremony on Friday, March 25, at the Beverly Hilton. The Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award and the Television Showman of the Year Award recipients will be announced soon, and the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service will be announced at the ceremony.
The guild, IATSE Local 600, announced its TV nominees in November.
Here is the full list of nominees announced by ICG Publicists Awards Chairs Tim Menke and Sheryl Main:
LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY
Jackie Bazan – Unit Publicist
Kira Feola – Awards Publicist, Walt Disney Studios
Gabriela Gutentag – Unit Publicist
Sheryl Main – Unit Publicist
Leonard Morpurgo – Independent Publicist
David Waldman – EVP Domestic Publicity, Paramount Pictures
PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD
Michelle Alt – Studio Domestic Publicist, Paramount Pictures
Hayley Morrow – Studio International Publicist, Paramount Pictures
Annalee Paulo-Hensley – Agency Publicist, 42West
John Pisani – Unit Publicist
Claire Raskind – Unit Publicist
Marshall Weinbaum – Studio Global Publicist, Walt Disney Studios
EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – MOTION PICTURES
Chiabella James
Matthew Kennedy
David Lee
Daniel McFadden
Hopper Stone
EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – TELEVISION
Justin Lubin
Atsushi Nishijima
JoJo Whilden
Nicole Wilder
Chuck Zlotnick
PRESS AWARD
Kyle Buchanan – The New York Times
Tim Leong – Entertainment Weekly
Nekesa Mumbi Moody – The Hollywood Reporter
Andy Reyes – Entertainment Tonight
Adam Weissler – Extra TV
INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD
Vera Anderson – Cine Premiere (Mexico)
Yong Chavez – ABS-CBN News (Philippines)
Helen Hoehne – ProSieben/RTL/TV Movie (Germany)
Dean McCarthy – Hit.com.au (Australia)
Raquel Laguna Pardo – Europa Press (Spain)