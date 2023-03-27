Ice-T reveals the ‘one thing’ he taught longtime ‘SVU’ co-star Mariska Hargitay

Ice-T loves to hit friends and social media followers with the “Ice Cold Facts” he’s learned about life, which even extends to sharing hard-earned wisdom with his “Law & Order: SVU” co-star Mariska Hargitay.

The actor spoke in an interview with People about one piece of advice he has given his good friend and longtime co-star.

“I taught Mariska one thing,” he said. “I learned that you have to learn how to say no sometimes.”

“Mariska’s a very giving person and it can make you sick worrying about other people and not taking care of yourself,” he continued. “I believe that a lot of times people need to use that word ‘no.’ We keep each other sane.”

Hargitay was by his side last month when Ice-T, 65, was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“The reason that you have fame in my heart is because you are the OG of friendship. You are my real deal, my true blue, authentic, unshakable friend and I cannot tell you what that means to me,” Hargitay said during the ceremony.

She also remarked about how Ice-T has often advised her with blunt truths over the years.

“You have been such a joy in my life,” she said. “You are the embodiment of loyalty. You tell the truth. You keep it real. You usually introduce it with, ‘So here’s what’s up.’”

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – Season 24 (Will Hart / NBC)

The two have also mourned the loss of former “SVU” star Richard Belzer, who died at 78 last month. Belzer’s death came days after a memorable week for Ice-T that included his star on the Walk of Fame and performing in an epic tribute to 50 years of hip-hop at the Grammy Awards.

The joy and pain he endured during that stretch prompted him to deliver another “Ice Cold Fact” to his fans.

“I did a quote after that, and I said, ‘Whenever you’re having a good time, really enjoy it. Don’t feel guilty about partying, having that moment, because pain is guaranteed,’” he told People.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com