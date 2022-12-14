Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories issued for parts of the area starting tonight

Get ready for the first taste of dicey winter weather this season for much of the area.

Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the region for tonight and Thursday.

The next system will come with rain, freezing rain, and a wintry mix after 10 p.m. tonight. Some mixed precipitation is possible north of Pittsburgh and east especially in the ridges and mountains through the overnight hours impacting the Thursday morning commute. Icy conditions will be possible and impact travel in many locations north of Rt. 422 from Butler to Kittanning to Indiana and in the mountains.

The Pittsburgh area will be mainly a solid soaking rain Wednesday night and Thursday.

