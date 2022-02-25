Ice storm hits NYC, winter weather advisory in effect through Friday

An icy mix of freezing rain and sleet hit New York City early Friday and will cause headaches for morning commuters.

The city issued a winter weather advisory scheduled to last until 1 pm on Friday.

In addition to ice, snow and sleet could accumulate up to 1 to 2 inches.

The storm is expected to clear New York City by noon on Friday, but temperatures will remain cold for the rest of the weekend, with highs between 35 degrees and 48 degrees.

Travelers on roads and in the air should expect delays, slippery roads and hazardous conditions on Friday.

Transit officials in New York and New Jersey are issuing warnings to drivers.

According to FlightAware, the storm has already affected travel in the region.

More than 1,200 flights have been cancelled in the US. In the Northeast, at least 140 flights arriving or leaving from LaGuardia International Airport have been cancelled, while 525 were cancelled at Boston-Logan as of Friday morning.

Central Pennsylvania will see the worst ice buildup in the region, but New York will also see a glaze of up to .1 inches. Fox Weather

The ice came as part of a winter storm moving northeast from Ohio.

A wintery mix of snow, ice, and sleet hit most of Pennsylvania, as well as the coast of northern New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. Ice could accumulate up to 0.5 inches in some parts of those states.

Other parts of the state will see some more snowfall – with an expected six inches to blanket most of upstate New York and New England.

Snow will accumulate up to 6 inches in some parts of New York state. Fox Weather

Massachusetts and Connecticut have both issued travel advisories. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker urged commuters to stay off the roads and work from home if possible.