Ice shove plows into home on west shore of Lake Winnebago

OSHKOSH – Homes along Lake Winnebago were hit with strong ice shoves this week, causing some serious damage.

An ice shove is a surge of ice that moves onto shore from a body of water. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, ice shoves occur in spring, when ice on a body of water is partially thawed and breaking apart but not entirely melted. With strong enough winds, ice shoves can move as far as a few hundred yards inland.

Wade Sammons of Oshkosh is working to fix his parents’ summer home on Lake Rest Lane on the west shore of Lake Winnebago, after an ice shove hit the house sometime Tuesday night. He said the ice pushed in a wall of the house, broke windows and crushed kitchen appliances, furniture and brand new cabinets that were installed last year.

“The front of the cottage is just leaning back on about a 30-degree angle right now, and I can see through it,” Sammons said. “There’s enough room I could drive a pickup truck through the front of the house.”

People that live along the shore of Lake Winnebago are familiar with the phenomenon of ice shoves, which happen to some extent every year, Scott Cultice, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Green Bay, said.

“This time of year, with the warmer temperatures, (when) ice starts breaking up and we start getting gusty winds, the ice is just going to pile up in that direction,” Cultice said.

But Sammons called this incident “one of those once-in-100-years type of ice shoves.”

While his parents spend winters in Arizona, Sammons checks up on his parents’ Oshkosh summer home. He said they have owned the property for close to 45 years, and in that time, the house has never seen damage anywhere near to what it sustained this week.

“They’ve had ice pieces about the size of a softball get on their deck, and that’s as close it’s ever gotten. It’s never been like this,” he said.

Sammons said the slow-moving ice shoves make a grinding noise as they push everything in their path out of the way. There isn’t much people can do to stop the ice from coming, he said, especially when the shoves move onto shore overnight.

A local construction company has been helping to remove ice from people’s homes along the west shore of Lake Winnebago, Sammons said. While waiting for the construction equipment to reach his parents’ cottage, Sammons said he has been working to remove ice from the inside of the house.

The cleanup, Sammons said, is “like you’re sifting through a collapsed building.”

Contact Kelli Arseneau

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Ice shoves damage Oshkosh homes on west shore of Lake Winnebago