Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Franchise Rights – The Hamden Journal

Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created.

In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment.

“I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it back. So, we’ll either wait for that time, or we’ll keep trying to convince them that they need to let us control the movie. It’s my movie, but they have distribution control.”

Ice Cube wrote all three films starting with Friday in 1995 that he co-wrote with DJ Pooh. The rapper took full writing control over the next two installments: Next Friday in 2000 and Friday After Next in 2022. The fourth movie is tentatively titled Last Friday.

When Tyson asked Ice Cube if he would buy the rights from Warner Bros. to have complete control over the franchise, the star shot down the idea.

“I ain’t putting shit up for it. F— no,” he said. “They need to give it to me, and they gon’ make money. I’m not about to pay for my own stuff, that’s stupid … They need to do the right thing, get it to us, let us turn it into more money, and make the fans happy … We can do a lot with it.”

Ice Cube said that Warner Bros. had already rejected two scripts for the fourth movie. He claimed executives said “the timing wasn’t right” for the first script, while the second script has been stuck “in development hell.”

Watch Ice Cube’s interview in the video posted below.