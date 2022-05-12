Ice Cube Signs TV & Film Production Deal With Luminosity Entertainment – The Hamden Journal

Rapper and actor Ice Cube’s Cube Vision has signed a multi-picture production deal with Back on the Strip firm Luminosity Entertainment, in association with 5120 Entertainment and SmokeyScreen.

The pair will co-produce feature films and TV series and the first is comedy Cube in My Head.

This follows a hapless white guy, who begins to hear the voice of Ice Cube in his head after an accident and starts to turn his life around. It’s being packaged now, with production scheduled for later this year.

Ben Hurwitz will be overseeing the project for Cube Vision.

Jeff Kwatinetz and Matt Johnson negotiated the deal on behalf of Cube Vision and Elie Samaha and Geno Taylor did the same for Luminosity.

“Excited to be working with Elie and his team to make some great movies, especially this one. Who couldn’t use me in their head?” said Cube.