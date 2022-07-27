iCarly Revival Renewed for Season 3 Following That ‘Creddie’ Cliffhanger

Paramount+ is letting iCarly live more life and breathe more air — the revival has been renewed for a third season, set to premiere in 2023, TVLine has learned.

The show’s 10-episode second season wrapped on June 3 with a somewhat unexpected Carly/Freddie cliffhanger. After overhearing Freddie saying that Pearl will never know him as well as Carly does, Pearl accused the longtime besties of being in love with one another — and they didn’t exactly jump to deny it.

When TVLine spoke with iCarly showrunner Ali Schouten about the possibility of ‘Creddie’ back in April, she told us, “The main thing that’s important to the writers and the actors is that whatever happens between the characters happens organically, that it’s not something we’re shoehorning in for plot or just to get people riled up. For us, it’s about seeing what kind of chemistry there is on set and then writing towards that.”

iCarly stars Miranda Cosgrove as vlogger/influencer Carly, Jerry Trainor as Carly’s artist brother Spencer, Nathan Kress as Carly’s BFF/producing partner Freddie, Laci Mosley as Carly’s designer roommate Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett as Freddie’s adopted stepdaughter Millicent. It’s a direction continuation of the Nickelodeon sitcom of the same name, which originally aired from 2007 to 2012.

TVLine’s Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect iCarly‘s renewal/cancellation. Drop a comment with your thoughts on the revival below.

