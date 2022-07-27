‘iCarly’ Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+

The revival of “iCarly” has been renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+.

This will mark the ninth season of the series overall, as the original show ran for six seasons on Nickelodeon between 2007 and 2012. The third season of the revival will debut in 2023.

“’iCarly’s’ loyal fan base grew up with Carly, Spencer and Freddie, and have now fallen in love with Harper and Millicent, too,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of streaming for Paramount+. “We’re thrilled to have Miranda, Jerry, Nathan, Laci and Jaidyn return for a third season and we know Paramount+’s growing YA audience is as well. And I, for one, must find out what happens with #Creddie!”

The revival series stars Miranda Cosgrove as Carly, Jerry Trainor as Spencer, Nathan Kress as Freddie, Laci Mosley as Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent. The new show sees Carly move back to Seattle and share an apartment with Harper. She ultimately decides to relaunch her web show with the help of old and new friends.

“iCarly” is produced by Nickelodeon Studios and is executive produced by Ali Schouten-Seeks and Cosgrove, with Schouten serving as showrunner. Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress and Alissa Vradenburg serve as producers. Dan Schneider created the original series, but he is not involved in the revival.

“iCarly” is not the only Nickelodeon show to get an updated version on Paramount+. The streamer has also aired new seasons of shows like “Rugrats” and a live-action followup to the animated series “Fairly Oddparents” called “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder.”

