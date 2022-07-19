IBM Stocks Slumps After Warning On Strong Dollar Hit to 2022 Sales

Updated at 9:50 am EST

International Business Machines  (IBM) – Get International Business Machines Corporation Report  posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Monday but cautioned that the impact of the strongest dollar in more than two decades would erode full-year sales by around  $3.5 billion.

IBM said revenues for the three months ending in June rose 9% from last year to $15.5 billion, topping the Street consensus forecast of $15.19 billion. Adjusted earnings of $2.31 per share, a 0.85% decrease from last year but also beat the Street forecasts by around 4 cents.