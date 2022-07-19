IBM Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here’s What Earnings, Chart Show

When Arvind Krishna became chairman and chief executive of IBM (IBM) in April 2020, he immediately prioritized building what the company calls an open, hybrid cloud platform. This expansion also focused on artificial intelligence technology. So is IBM stock now a buy?







A hybrid cloud architecture means IBM can provide its customers with both a public cloud and a private cloud, which gives a company extra network security. They share data and applications between them. Krishna sees this as a $1 trillion market opportunity.

The change in focus is paying benefits. IBM reported second-quarter earnings on July 18 that beat estimates on the top and bottom lines, for the third quarter in a row. But IBM stock fell on the news, largely because its free cash flow fell short. The company said it now expects $10 billion in free cash flow in 2022, down from its previous guidance of $10 billion to $10.5 billion. The company blamed the strong dollar and the suspension of business in Russia.

IBM reported adjusted earnings of $2.31 a share on revenue of $15.5 billion. Analyst were expecting adjusted earnings of $2.27 on revenue of $15.1 billion. Revenue jumped 9% from the year-ago quarter and 16% in constant currency, IBM said. Software revenue climbed 6% to $6.2 billion, or 12% in constant currency.

“With our first half results, we continue to expect full-year revenue growth at the high end of our mid-single-digit model,” said Krishna, during the earnings conference call with analysts. “As a testament to the success of our strategy, we continue to increase adoption of our platform with over 4,000 hybrid cloud platform clients, including more than 250 added in this past quarter alone, he said.

Spending $120 Billion To Remake IBM

The major shifts in business operations help to explain why growth in revenue and earnings has been a struggle. Over the past decade, IBM has invested more than $120 billion in remaking the company. This includes $29 billion in capital expenditures, for things like scaling its cloud operations and artificial intelligence offerings and bolstering its security and services capabilities.

The rising star at IBM is its Cloud and Cognitive Software business unit. It provides a variety of cloud computing services, data and transaction processing platforms. It also includes what IBM calls cognitive applications, which is another term for artificial intelligence. Krishna was previously senior vice president for IBM’s Cloud and Cognitive Software business.

It’s also where IBM’s $34 billion deal to acquire Red Hat was placed. Red Hat provides an open source, cloud software business. It was key in IBM’s massive expansion into offering a hybrid cloud architecture to its customers and should support IBM stock.

Technical Analysis Of IBM Stock

A technical analysis of IBM stock is a key component of determining whether the shares are worth buying.

The IBD Stock Checkup Tool shows that IBM has a healthy IBD Composite Rating of 85 out of a best-possible 99. When choosing stocks for the biggest potential gains based on the CAN SLIM investment paradigm, focus on those with a Composite Rating of 90 or higher.

The stock also has a strong Relative Strength Rating of 92. The rating means that IBM stock has outperformed 92% of all stocks in the IBD database over the past 12 months. The best stocks will often rate over 80 at the time they launch a big price run.

However, the company’s relative strength line, after racing to new highs, plunged after the earnings report. The relative strength line compares a stock’s performance to that of the S&P 500. When the line is climbing, this means it is outperforming the benchmark index.

IBM stock also fell below its 50-day moving average, which is a negative indicator.

Is IBM Stock A Buy?

IBM stock is not a buy. It has been rangebound for about a year in a messy formation. It’s hard to identify any buy points or patterns in the chart.

If you’re interested in buying large-cap stocks, in these articles you’ll find technical analysis of leading large caps to see if they are in or near a proper buy zone.

You’ll also find alerts to warning signs and sell signals that show when to take your profits or cut short any losses. You’ll also discover if the current stock market trend is conducive to buying stocks, or if it’s an environment where you want to take defensive action and sell.

Before making any investment decisions, be sure to check current market conditions.

