IBM Stock Climbs On First-Quarter Earnings Report

IBM (IBM) reported first-quarter results late Wednesday that topped earnings estimates but fell slightly short on revenue. IBM stock climbed on the news.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 a share on revenue of $14.3 billion. Analysts expected IBM to report adjusted earnings of $1.26 a share on revenue of $14.35 billion.

IBM stock jumped 3.4% to 130.55 during after-hours trading on the stock market today.

After years of a massive restructuring, IBM remains a leading provider of information technology consulting, mainframes and software applications. But the company has has shifted to include artificial intelligence, data analytics and cloud computing services.

