IBM Reports Earnings Tuesday. What to Expect.

Text size





Wall Street projects IBM will post revenue of $13.8 billion for its first quarter.

MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images





When





IBM



reports first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, Wall Street will be focused on the growth rate of the tech giant’s software business—and any hints on the early progress on the company’s latest generation of mainframe computers.

Wall Street projects IBM (ticker: IBM) will post revenue of $13.8 billion, with profits of $1.40 a share for the March quarter. In the year-ago period, IBM reported revenue of $17.7 billion, but that was before the company completed the spin off of





Kyndryl



(KD), IBM’s former IT services management business. On an adjusted basis, revenue should be up about 5% from a year earlier.