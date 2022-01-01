Text size







Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images





This article is an excerpt from Barron’s 10 favorite stocks for 2022, published on Dec. 17. To see the full list, click here.





IBM



could be one of the big turnaround stories of 2022. Barron’s highlighted the company’s improving outlook in a recent cover story, calling it “ Microsoft Jr.”

Under CEO Arvind Krishna, IBM (ticker: IBM) has spun off a pedestrian business of managing data centers into





Kyndryl Holdings



(KD), refocused on the cloud and artificial intelligence, and vowed to start growing again for the first time in about a decade.