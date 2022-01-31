Every 29th overall pick since the 2010 NFL Draft

With rumors regarding a potential return to the NFL for Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, there was a lot of speculation regarding the Dolphins’ level of interest in making him their next coach.

Stephen Ross originally shut down questions about Harbaugh after they fired Brian Flores, but there are obviously connections there to warrant more inquiry.

Despite these conversations, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes that the Dolphins are really focused on their two finalists that have been reported.

“So, they are going to interview Mike McDaniel, who is a very brilliant offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers,” Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday. “Not a household name but a really smart dude. And, then Kellen Moore the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys. As far as I can tell those are the two finalists in Miami.”

This news will be somewhat disappointing to Dolphins fans who were thinking that there could be an experienced head coach coming into the building this offseason, but with how quiet this search has gone, there’s always a slim chance that discussions are happening without reports.

For now, it seems like McDaniel or Moore will end up being the head coach in Miami after their second interviews.

