Ian Poulter hits back at Rory McIlroy over Ryder Cup ‘betrayal’

Rory McIlroy felt 'betrayed' by Ryder Cup team-mates

Ian Poulter has hit back at Rory McIlroy’s assertion that he “felt betrayed” by Europe team-mates who have joined the LIV Golf Series, with the Englishman declaring that his commitment to the Ryder Cup should never be questioned.

McIlroy believes those playing on the Saudi-funded circuit should not be able to appear again in the blue and gold, regardless of the court hearing in February that will decide if the DP World Tour can issue bans that would render the likes of Poulter and Lee Westwood ineligible for Ryder Cup qualification.

And in an interview on Tuesday, McIlroy made the issue personal by describing his disappointment in the colleagues with whom he once felt so close. “I think it is the first time in my life that I have felt betrayal, in a way,” McIlroy said. “You build bonds with these people through Ryder Cups and other things. Them knowing that what they are about to do is going to jeopardise them from being a part of that ever again? I would like to think the Ryder Cup means as much to them as it does to me. Maybe it does. But knowing what the consequences could be, I just could never make that decision. I thought they felt the same way.”

When this was put to Poulter – who classes himself as a friend of McIlroy and who partnered the world No 1 in a winning fourball match that triggered the “Miracle of Medinah” in 2012 – here at Trump Doral, the veteran Englishman was clearly irked.

“A betrayal? We can still qualify for the team as far as I’m aware,” Poulter said. “Unless we’ve been told we can’t qualify, then I’m still ready to play as much as I possibly can and try and make that team. I mean, look, my commitment to the Ryder Cup I think goes before me. I don’t think that should ever come into question. I’ve always wanted to play Ryder Cups and have played with as much passion as anyone else that I’ve ever seen play a Ryder Cup. You know, I don’t know where that comment really has come from, to be honest.”

McIlroy’s comments are the latest in a long line of LIV criticisms as he has emerged as the most vocal big-name opponent of the breakaway tour. Last week, the Northern Irishman accused Phil Mickelson of indulging in “propaganda” when the American claimed that “LIV is trending upwards, the PGA Tour is trending upwards”. Mickelson defended this statement here, taking a dig at McIlroy in the process for his emphatic pronouncement in February that the entire LIV plan was “dead in the water”.

“I’m just looking at LIV Golf and where we were when people were saying this is dead in the water,” he said. “Well, here we are today, a force in the game that’s not going away. It’s pretty remarkable how far LIV Golf has come in that seven months. I don’t think anybody can disagree with that.”

Mickelson is captain of the Hy Flyers team, with Matt Wolff, Cameron Tringale and Bernd Wiesberger, while Poulter is captain of the Majesticks, also featuring Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson and Sam Horsfield. The matchplay action begins on Thursday with each player of the winning quartet picking up $4million of the record $50million purse. Stenson was once again asked if he used the Ryder Cup captaincy to gain leverage in his discussions to join LIV. The Swede was stripped of the role in July after accepting a £40 million deal.

“I mean is that what some people actually think I did?” the Swede told Telegraph Sport. “I assure anyone who is interested that was not the case at all. What do they want me to do to prove it? Take a lie detector test?”