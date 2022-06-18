Monte Poole: Andrew Wiggins, on possible extension w/Warriors: ‘I would love to stay here. This is top-notch. The way they treat their players, the way they treat your family. We’re all 1 big family. A lot of places might say that, but here their actions show it. I would love to stay here’

Source: Twitter @MontePooleNBCS

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Andrew Wiggins, on possible extension w/Warriors: 'I would love to stay here. This is top-notch. The way they treat their players, the way they treat your family. We're all 1 big family. A lot of places might say that, but here their actions show it. I would love to stay here' – 4:27 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

'I would love to stay here.' Andrew Wiggins on a possible extension with the Warriors. Has one season remaining on his contract. – 4:18 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Andrew Wiggins on a possible contract extension: “I’d love to stay here.”

“Being here is top notch… we’re all one big family. A lot of places say that, but they show that through their actions.” – 4:18 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Andrew Wiggins speaks on his desire to remain with the GSW for the foreseeable future: pic.twitter.com/QTZAi7EneJ – 4:18 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Jordan Poole on the viral video of him and Wiggins talking about getting paid soon and his future contract situation: pic.twitter.com/s9vQ8WzV2s – 4:11 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

Two random notes from after G6 I never used anywhere:

Ayesha Curry was wearing the jacket Steph got for making the 75th Anniversary Team.

When Klay was getting up from the podium, Wiggins was there, and Klay joked, “Canada, baby. Steve Nash never even got a ring. He’s my guy.” – 11:10 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Andrew Wiggins always had this in him. That was evident in Minnesota. Getting it out was the challenge

✍️ by @Jon Krawczynski

https://t.co/uwQgiVf3GT pic.twitter.com/rimuedcBhz – 1:13 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Jordan Poole: “YOU bout to get a bag.”

Andrew Wiggins: “~ WE ~ bout to get a bag.” – 6:29 PM

Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops

Jayson Tatum or Zach LaVine? Best two-way player, Andrew Wiggins or Jimmy Butler? Gobert, Ayton or Mark Williams? Did media voters almost give Iguodala the Finals MVP again for his garbage time defense? Ask Sam.

on.nba.com/3b8ZuOx – 5:13 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Them: “There’s not another Andrew Wiggins story, is there?

Me, quite literally: “Hold my beer”

thestar.com/sports/basketb… – 4:18 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

All you need to know is it was 4:20 when we started this podcast. We talked the greatness of Wiggins, Steph’s early trash talk and more. With @Anthony Slater (and a @Howard Beck cameo!)

Apple: https://t.co/hOs7nQj4Sc

Spotify: https://t.co/1r6Z8UWgiq

TA: https://t.co/UiN64xsvFF pic.twitter.com/aoQrNoJqh3 – 3:48 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Bob Myers deserves a big time raise. The past decade he’s: Drafted Draymond. Signed Steph to a $44M extension that made it possible for Iguodala & KD to come. Hired Kerr. Didn’t just let KD walk; traded him for what became Wiggins & Kuminga. Brought 4 rings to the Bay. Cha-ching. – 3:02 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

They thought the dynasty was over. They thought wrong.

They thought the dynasty was over. They thought wrong.
Lost in the shuffle, here's my game story from the Warriors winning the 2022 NBA Finals on 16-Win Wiggins, Strength In Numbers and it all being about the Big Three nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 11:04 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Jayson Tatum shot 6-25 in the 4th quarter in the Finals.

He finished 7th in 4th quarter scoring behind Jaylen Brown, Steph Curry, Marcus Smart, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson.

Tatum scored one more point than Al Horford despite taking 17 more shots. – 10:30 AM

Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV

Andrew Wiggins pulls out Canadian flag! Reppin’ our country 🍁

youtu.be/6jlb_urT2us – 10:19 AM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

18 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocks and played 43 minutes.

That Game 6 performance by Andrew Wiggins to lock up the NBA title will never be the most renowned of the series, but what a job he did. He gave every last bit of production he could muster. – 10:14 AM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Miss this week's #SmithAndJones show? Listen to the pod! TONS on 🇨🇦Andrew Wiggins & the #NBAFinals from @20_awill + a deep dive into the #nba Draft process w/ #Raptors asst GM/VP of player personnel, Dan Tolzman.
#warriors
🍎 https://t.co/6ThvTRVHeA
🟢 https://t.co/j2h7r9GwfQ pic.twitter.com/8R0nppa9cg – 10:13 AM

#warriors

🍎 https://t.co/6ThvTRVHeA

🟢 https://t.co/j2h7r9GwfQ pic.twitter.com/8R0nppa9cg – 10:13 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Over the final three of the Finals (the three most important games of his career), Andrew Wiggins averaged 20.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

And his defense was more impactful/important than his offense – 9:30 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from June 16:

– S. Curry: 34 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast

– J. Brown: 34 pts, 7 reb, 4 ast

– A. Horford: 19 pts, 14 reb, 2 stl

– A. Wiggins: 18 pts, 6 reb, 4 stl

– J. Poole: 15 pts, 3 reb, 18 min

– D. Green: 12 pts, 12 reb, 8 ast

– R. Williams III: 10 pts, 7 reb, 5 blk – 9:27 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jayson Tatum shot 37.5% when guarded by Andrew Wiggins.

Jaylen Brown shot 29.4% when guarded by Draymond Green, 1-15 from three. pic.twitter.com/RvXDODLhi0 – 9:15 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Andrew Wiggins last night:

✅ 18 PTS

✅ 6 REB

✅ 5 AST

✅ 4 STL

✅ 3 BLK

Since the NBA began tracking steals and blocks in 1973-74, Wiggins is just the third player to record at least three steals and three blocks in a Finals-clinching win (Dwyane Wade and Stephen Curry). pic.twitter.com/HVgbo0w5X8 – 8:46 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

On Curry, Wiggins and legacies being cemented and reborn: sportsnet.ca/article/dynast… – 8:33 AM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

Golden State got older, slower, changed Kevin Durant for Andrew Wiggins and still won the title. – 7:09 AM

Krishna Narsu @knarsu3

Wiggins didn’t really want to get vaccinated but got vaccinated and won a ship. Kyrie didn’t want to get vaccinated, never did, played half a season and was on the only playoff team that got swept. Hmm. – 2:07 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

My @Sportsnet Central hit on Curry, Wiggins and the Warriors: sportsnet.ca/nba/video/warr… – 1:24 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Wiggins: “I just wanted to prove everyone wrong.” – 1:02 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Andrew Wiggins on what it means to be a champion: pic.twitter.com/LDbRa8TV3t – 1:00 AM

Howard Beck @HowardBeck

Andrew Wiggins, repping Canada. pic.twitter.com/mtaPirfAV4 – 1:00 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

That Andrew Wiggins contract extension coming? – 12:37 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette SEASON FINALE is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

– #NBAFinals Game 6

– Steph Curry ascends to basketball immortality

– Draymond Pantheon game

– Mark Tatum the only Tatum to show up

– Wiggins :: Pippen

– Definition of a Dynasty, 90s Bulls

Join us!⬇️

youtube.com/watch?v=d9lr12… – 12:16 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Andrew Wiggins had 18/6/5/4/3 and 4 threes tonight.

No other player in NBA history have matched or exceeded that statline in a Finals game. pic.twitter.com/ywjN8wCD6M – 12:09 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

*steph, wiggins and kuminga win championship as teammates*

the wolves: pic.twitter.com/5M5elogRaJ – 12:05 AM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Are Wiggins’s kids playing rock-paper-scissors as he gets his star turn as a champion? This is beautiful – 11:51 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

“I wanted to win. That’s what they do at Golden State, they win.” – Andrew Wiggins on why he was such a good fit. “It’s hard. This is every day. Hard work.” – 11:50 PM

David Thorpe @coachthorpe

When was the last champion that had young talent like Kuminga, Wiseman, Moody, and Poole? Looney is 26 and finally healthy. Wiggins is 27 and moved all series like he’s 21. – 11:38 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Andrew Wiggins was the second most consistent player on a championship team. Don’t ever forget it. – 11:38 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

Methinks Andrew Wiggins will be a Warrior for a long time. – 11:37 PM

J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

a lot of us ribbed wiggins over the past few years and he was incredible on this stage

seems like something to keep in mind when we act like we know definitively who these guys are – 11:35 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Andrew Wiggins always had this in him. He showed it in moments over his career. He needed the right time and place to bring it out of him for long stretches. He’s changed his career and how people think about it, and maybe how he does too. Full respect. – 11:33 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

That was really quite a Warriors season. Well deserved championship and how can you not feel great for Curry, Wiggins and, especially, Klay Thompson. – 11:30 PM

Jordan Clarkson @JordanClarksons

wiggins – 11:30 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star and now an NBA champion. – 11:29 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

What a season for Andrew Wiggins:

— NBA champion

— All-Star starter

— 2nd best player on championship team

— Leads Finals in rebounds

— Best defender in the Finals pic.twitter.com/bNp2LvOrC9 – 11:27 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Andrew Wiggins is an NBA champion.

That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/btDZcr6UIS – 11:27 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Andrew Wiggins with 18 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 4 STL, 3 BLK and another team-leading 43 minutes played in a Finals closeout game. – 11:26 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Andrew Wiggins hits the dagger in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Imagine reading that before the season… – 11:25 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Incredible series for Andrew Wiggins. – 11:24 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

If only Tatum would’ve averaged 36-13-9 then maybe Wiggins could’ve won Finals MVP. – 11:24 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

That is it. Game is over. Golden State is up 15 with 1:30 left and Boston has had no chance to slow the Warriors.

Masterful job by Steph Curry in every way. Wiggins was sensational. Draymond found his rhythm and put on a defensive masterclass.

That is 4 titles now. Amazing. – 11:24 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Andrew Wiggins, NBA champion – 11:24 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

NBA Champion Andrew Wiggins – 11:24 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Warriors are basically playing keepaway from the Celtics and after a missed 3, the Celtics don’t chase the rebound down and it falls right to Green. Wiggins gets a second chance and hits it. That should wrap up the Finals. – 11:23 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Curry is a living like to win the MVP, but Wiggins unanimously wins best supporting activist… – 11:23 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Andrew Wiggins deserves like a mini-MVP trophy or something.

Maybe he should get the Larry Bird trophy from the ECF or something. – 11:23 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Wiggins. Dagger.

The Golden State Warriors are going to do it. – 11:23 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

I simply think Andrew Wiggins on both ends of the floor this series is not getting the praise he deserves – 11:21 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

“Riggin’ for Wiggins” was just one big slow play. AK #LightYearsAhead – 11:20 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Warriors come out of the timeout with the same lineup: Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Payton and Green – 11:20 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

That corner 3 from Wiggins was just an absolute monster shot when the Warriors absolutely needed it. Then he stoned Tatum defensively on a drive. – 11:20 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

The previous possession when they had Horford switch onto Steph, Tatum slow doubled. Led to a swing to the wing and then another pass to Wiggins for a corner 3. Giving up that switch results in a Steph layup 1 v 1 or it leaves a corner shooter open b/c you gotta help #NBAFinals – 11:19 PM

Alex Caruso @ACFresh21

Wiggins really been locking up tbh – 11:19 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Wiggins always had the potential to be an elite defender. Now he’s realizing that potential. Has done an incredible job this series, and has gotten in Tatum’s head this game. – 11:19 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Wiggins might deserve Finals MVP as much as Steph – 11:18 PM

Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke

Andrew Wiggins. Wow – 11:18 PM

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

Andrew Wiggins is out here making massive plays on both ends of the court and shutting up the entire world. Crazy times folks – 11:18 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Andrew Wiggins is already a tough dude to score on. And Tatum is up to 981 minutes in these playoffs – 11:17 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

I liked the late-double after the switch when Horford was on Curry, but Wiggins made the 3 when Boston tried it, and Celtics haven’t gone back to it. – 11:17 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Andrew Wiggins has Jayson Tatum on punishment. Lockdown. No outside for you on a sunny day – 11:16 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Wiggins. What a killer. – 11:15 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Can’t understate how huge that Wiggins 3-pointer was. – 11:14 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Andrew Wiggins’ defense has been exceptional. What a series for Wiggins. – 11:14 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Wiggins living up to all his hype since his high school days. Pretty incredible story. – 11:14 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Somebody give Wiggins the Hubie-FVV vote. – 11:13 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Andrew Wiggins with the clamps on Jayson Tatum again. What a series – 11:12 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Big Wiggins and Klay minutes here – 11:00 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Poole, Klay, GP2, Wiggins and Draymond to start the fourth quarter

No Steph. – 10:59 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Klay, Poole, Draymond, Wiggins and Payton II to start the fourth quarter for the Warriors – 10:59 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

After 3; Warriors 76, Celtics 66

-Warriors get sloppy, Celtics fight back

-Klay/Wiggins combined 10/32 FG

-Draymond: 10p, 9r, 7a, nasty D – best gm of the series

-Given BOS 19 points off 13 turnovers – 10:58 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Warriors lead 76-66 after three

Brown – 24 points

Horford – 16 points, 11 rebounds

Tatum – 11 points

Celtics – 43.1% FGs

Celtics – 8-23 3Ps

Celtics – 17 TOs

Curry – 21 points

Wiggins – 14 points

Thompson – 12 points

Warriors – 39.2% FGs

Warriors – 16-34 3Ps

Warriors – 13 TOs – 10:58 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics end 3Q on a 16-4 run, trail #Warriors 76-66. Brown 24, Horford 16, Tatum 11; Curry 21, Wiggins 12, Thompson 12, Poole 11, Green 10. – 10:56 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson 5-of-17 shooting, Andrew Wiggins 6-of-16. Misses started to pile up late in the third. Celtics have life, down only 10 with 12 minutes left. Was 22. – 10:56 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Wiggins has been so good. He’s not the MVP of the Final, Steph is, but he’s been great. – 10:30 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Wiggins has to shoot that 3. Steph set him up wide open and he gave Klay a hand grenade instead. – 10:28 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

And Wiggins/ #Game6Klay have an inefficient 22 points on 9/23 FGs.

This can get bad real soon. Curry on triple-double watch too (12/4/5) – 10:24 PM

Bill Herenda @billherenda

AT 1/2 Curry, Thompson, Wiggins & Poole 9-17 3FGs 53% 3FG%, #Warriors 26-17 reb adv, 9 offensive rebounds, 11-6 2nd chance points advantage, 15-2 bench points adv #NBA #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/pn0PTFyRWI – 10:19 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

That’s not a foul on Tatum. Wiggins grabbed him first. – 10:00 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

POLL! Poole and Wiggins as co-Finals MVP’s: The only sensible vote or prisoner of the moment? AK (cc: @samesfandiari, @AndyKHLiu) – 9:48 PM

Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV

Fundamentally sound basketball.

That finish by Wiggins on the fast break was perfection. – 9:41 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Wiggins in for Porter – 9:26 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Wiggins and Porter shaky to start. Garden, loud. C’s ahead 12-2 – 9:11 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors starters for Game 6:

Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Otto Porter Jr.

Draymond Green – 8:36 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Warriors at Celtics – TD Garden – June 16, 2022 – NBA Finals Game 6 Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams

Golden State – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Draymond Green

OUT: Boston: None Golden State: Wiseman pic.twitter.com/9CSOXYU8cE – 8:36 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 6:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Warriors starters:

Draymond Green

Otto Porter Jr.

Andrew Wiggins

Klay Thompson

Stephen Curry – 8:33 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“Andrew Wiggins has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career.”

Jeff Van Gundy tells @Frank Isola and @Greg Anthony why Wiggins’ performance in Games 4 & 5 was so impressive.

#DubNation | #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/FiAiCmusJF – 8:20 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Steph Curry might win a title with Andrew Wiggins as the 2nd-beat player.

Who is the worst 2nd-best player on a championship team?

2011 Jason Terry

1994 Robert Horry

Who else?

That’s not a slight on Wiggins as much as it’s a testament to Steph’s ability to elevate everyone. – 7:39 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks

📋 2022 NBA Finals: The End is Nigh w/ @MoDakhil_NBA

🔘 Celtics O (3:27)

🔘 Tatum (14:09)

🔘 Wiggins (17:26)

🔘 Dray (23:02)

🔘 Steph (28:05)

🔘 Adjustments (34:20)

🎧 https://t.co/uaK1Nrlr8l

🍎 https://t.co/PVUwW8PcMp

✳️ https://t.co/GN2ZwirRcT

MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AQV1c1uKbR – 5:31 PM

Lev Akabas @LevAkabas

How @Kevin Durant may have made this Warriors 2022 NBA title run possible:

1. KD agrees to a sign & trade for D’Angelo Russell instead of just signing with the Nets

2. Warriors trade Russell for Andrew Wiggins

3. Wiggins dominates Game 5 of the #NBAFinals

sportico.com/leagues/basket… – 5:19 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

“[My daughter] should be able to say that her daddy’s a champion.”

Andrew Wiggins sits down to talk about his massive Game 5, how his daughter woke him up to tell him he was an NBA All-Star and how being in a position to win it all is a dream come true. pic.twitter.com/SzrTbdMyoR – 2:51 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette viewers know this already, but ive got a huge sweat tonight if you’re looking to root for/against something.

The total rebound tally coming into Game 6:

Wiggins 47

Looney 38

Tatum 38

R Will 38

Horford 37

Brown 37

Draymond 37

See you guys after the final buzzer. pic.twitter.com/gBEi6TItMa – 2:47 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

ESPN Daily: Spoke with @PabloTorre about the incredible, consistent, timely — and surprising? — performance of Andrew Wiggins in the NBA Finals. Plus, hear snippets of our sit down conversation with Wiggins.
🎧: https://t.co/hfcg2UsdJM pic.twitter.com/f8MRGRqTaU – 11:25 AM

🎧: https://t.co/hfcg2UsdJM pic.twitter.com/f8MRGRqTaU – 11:25 AM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Winning Wiggins: Warriors All-Star shining in NBA Finals | AP News apnews.com/article/golden… – 10:49 AM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Pre-Game 6 listening: Lowe Post podcast — all things Finals with @Chris Herring: GSW's defense, Boston's late-game offense, Finals MVP, Wiggins, GP2, lineups/adjustments for G6, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3zEvvs4
Apple: apple.co/3MREg51 – 10:00 AM

Spotify: spoti.fi/3zEvvs4

Apple: apple.co/3MREg51 – 10:00 AM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

🐶 NEW UNDERDOGS on @LeBatardShow

The US Open begins today!

@JasonSobelTAN shares his betting intel and a story about stealing range balls. Plus, should you put some $ on Andrew Wiggins Finals MVP? @JordanBrenner

Apple: https://t.co/dIKPRfIGw9

Spotify: https://t.co/a5t03v5WqG pic.twitter.com/HtoF2JYavu – 7:12 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 26 points and 13 rebounds to keep the Celtics at bay in Game 5 despite an off night from Stephen Curry. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/3-observ… – 8:00 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New podcast with @damanr on the NBA Finals, what the Celtics need from Jayson Tatum, Andrew Wiggins, ownership spending, and teams that hope to be still playing at this time next year: the Lakers, the Sixers, and more: open.spotify.com/episode/0p609m… – 7:45 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

🗣 Why Andrew Wiggins for Finals MVP is disingenuous

🗣 The Lakers’ path to becoming a contender again

🗣 Disappointment with Anthony Davis

‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor and @damanr: open.spotify.com/episode/0p609m… – 7:33 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Andrew Wiggins was a force in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

His former Timberwolves coach, Ryan Saunders, tells @Rick Kamla and @Amin Elhassan he’s proud of his former player #DubNation #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/cBbleGb4Eq – 6:03 PM

