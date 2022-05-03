I worked at Sephora for 4 years, here are 10 beauty products I swear by for flawless makeup

I have a lot of favorite products from my time at Sephora, including the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops.Emma Freece

After working at Sephora for four years, I’ve found a few beauty products that are my holy grails.

Skin-care items like a serum from Glow Recipe and a skin tint from ILIA help create a flawless base.

Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bombs and Anastasia Beverly Hills’ eye shadow work on so many people.

Glow Recipe’s Niacinamide Dew Drops are the perfect start to a hydrated look.

The serum is made with niacinamide, which is meant to reduce hyperpigmentation.Emma Freece

It’s crucial to prepare and hydrate your skin so you have a good base for the rest of your makeup to go on smoothly.

I love a glowy look, and the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops make my skin look beautiful. It also preps my face for makeup.

Incorporate SPF into your routine with this skin tint from ILIA.

ILIA’s skin tint includes ingredients like niacinamide, squalane, and hyaluronic acid.Emma Freece

ILIA’s Super Serum Skin Tint is my favorite tinted moisturizer for beautiful, glowing skin.

It is so important to use SPF to protect your skin each day. Using products like this one that have skin-care benefits can also help improve the appearance of your skin while evening it out.

I use shades Balos ST3 and Bom Bom ST5.

Make Up For Ever’s concealer is perfect for photos and an everyday look.

If your concealer is too dry or heavy, it can cause creasing and create a cakey look.Emma Freece

It’s important to have a formula with good coverage that also looks natural, so I recommend the Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Concealer. It gives the perfect amount of coverage, has a natural finish, and looks beautiful in photos and for everyday makeup.

Use your concealer in areas where you want a little more coverage than your skin tint or foundation can provide. I use shades 20 – Soft Sand and 25 – Sand.

Cream bronzer and blush from Makeup By Mario look flawless on my skin.

I love using a cream blush and bronzer in my routine.Emma Freece

I have recently fallen in love with the look and feel of cream contour and blush. I feel like using cream products makes your skin look so natural and flawless.

The Makeup By Mario SoftSculpt Shaping Sticks and the Soft Pop Blush Sticks are my all-time favorite cream products.

The formula blends like a dream, and you can layer powders on top for a longer-lasting effect. I use shades Light Medium and Dusty Rose.

Huda Beauty’s setting powder helps my makeup last all day.

The Huda Beauty powder blurs and smooths my pores.Emma Freece

After using all of these glowy products, the last thing you want is to look greasy.

The goal is to achieve a natural, flawless look. That’s why I love the Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder to set my under-eyes and any areas I get oily, like the center of my face.

This powder will help blur and smooth your pores, create a flawless look, and set your makeup. I use the shade Cupcake.

This gel from Benefit is a staple when doing my eyebrows.

Benefit’s gel holds my brows in place throughout the day.Emma Freece

Eyebrows help frame the face, but I know they can be difficult to get just right.

In my opinion, the Benefit Gimme Brow Tinted Volumizing eyebrow gel is one of the easiest eyebrow products to use.

This product makes your brows look fuller, is super user-friendly, and gives a natural look. I use shade 4.

Anastasia Beverly Hill’s eye-shadow formula can’t be beaten.

Everyone’s preference for eye shadow is different.Amrezy Palette

My preference for eye makeup depends on how much time I have, where I’m going, and what I’m wearing, so I’ll often use a powder bronzer as a quick and easy eye shadow.

But if I had to choose my favorite eye-shadow palette formula, it would be the one from Anastasia Beverly Hills. The formula of the brand’s eye shadows is very pigmented and easy to blend, and there are so many different palettes with beautiful color stories for any makeup look.

If you don’t have an eye-shadow primer, try using your concealer and a little bit of powder to prep the eyelids for the formula to work even better.

Hydrate your skin and set your face with this spray from Milk Makeup.

Setting your makeup can make a visible difference in the final look.Emma Freece

Finishing off your look with a setting spray will make all the difference in how your makeup wears and will help to melt any powder products into the skin to create a flawless look.

Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip Setting + Refreshing Spray is one of my favorites for hydrating the skin while making my makeup last longer.

I love this Lancôme Lash Idôle mascara to create volume without any smudging.

It’s important that my mascara lengthens and doesn’t clump on my lashes.Emma Freece

A little mascara to make your eyes pop goes a long way. I personally prefer a lengthening and lifting formula that won’t clump my lashes together.

My current favorite is the Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing mascara because I love the brush, which makes my lashes look amazing and doesn’t smudge on me.

This lip-gloss shade from Fenty Beauty pairs well with just about any look.

This gloss is also made with hyaluronic acid to keep your lips hydrated.Emma Freece

A lip will help to complete any look, but I hate the feeling of a dry, thick matte finish. When in doubt, a glossy lip will always make your lips appear plumper.

My go-to lip gloss, the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb in the shade FU$$Y, looks good on everyone and goes with every look.

It has the perfect hint of pink, the right amount of shine, and it doesn’t feel sticky, just hydrating.

