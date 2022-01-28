Kid Rock is going on tour — but won’t perform at venues with vaccine or mask mandates. (Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

Kid Rock won’t be playing at venues with COVId vaccine and mask mandates on his upcoming Bad Reputation tour.

Addressing fans in a Facebook video, the 51-year-old singer said Thursday that he’s aware of chatter among fans who don’t want to go to shows at venues with vaccine mandates. He said he won’t be performing at those places — or the rules won’t be in place by the time his tour date rolls around. If it comes to a point where there’s a vaccine mandate in place at a venue on his list, he won’t perform there.

“If there are any of these venues — I’m not aware of any — they’re gonna be gone by the time we get to your city,” Rock, real name Bob Ritchie, said. “If they’re not, trust me, you don’t have to worry, you’ll be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up either. If you think I’m going to sit out there and sing, ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Live’ and ‘We the People,’ while people are holding up their f***ing vaccine cards and wearing masks — that s**t ain’t happening.”

Rock — who is going on a 25-city tour, kicking off April 6 in Indiana before wrapping up in Michigan in September — said he didn’t book shows in Buffalo, N.Y., and Toronto because of vaccine mandates. It’s unclear exactly what his criteria is because some venues on his list do, at this point, require proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test.

In the video, Rock said he “doesn’t want to deal with that s***” and knows his fans don’t either.

The Trump supporter added, “By the way, there you go liberal media, there’s your clickbait for tomorrow to f*** with me.”

Before signing off, Rock thanked his fans for positive feedback for his new songs, which includes the referenced “We the People.” That song made headlines this week for its chorus taunting President Biden (he sings “Let’s go Brandon” 13 times). It also slams Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Meanwhile, “Don’t Tell Me How To Live,” which he also mentioned, rails against “snowflakes” and “offended” millennials.

Rock made headlines for disregarding COVID protocols at the start of his pandemic. Over the summer, he said that he was vaccinated.