Bella Thorne is sharing her affirmations for the new year with her 25 million Instagram followers. (Photo by Shy McGrath/WireImage)

Bella Thorne is all about getting things done.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old actress and singer shared several photos of herself rocking a lavender pant set paired with a black faux fur hat. The post also featured a few selfies where her fiery red hair framed her face. Thorne used the caption to encourage her 25 million Instagram followers to strive for more in the new year.

“Stop saying ‘I wanna.’ Start saying ‘I will,'” she began. “I will be healthier this year I will take more care of my body. I will drink more water. I will pay more attention to my negative mental habits. I will work to change those. I will stop judging myself so harshly. I will be happy. I will work to understand what pushes my artist creativity further into the abyss. I will take more time off I will take more time for myself, to enjoy myself, to enjoy the person I am today, I will not just think about tomorrow or the next day or the next 5 years. I will do things that push my limits. I will challenge myself. I will not let my yearning for more do my soul injustice.”

Fans flooded the comments to not only praise the star’s look but also her inspiring message.

“Love this mindset!” A fan said.

“You are beautiful,” one commenter added.

“You’re a good soul Bella,” a user continued.

In an interview with British Vogue in April, Thorne opened up about the importance of self-care, especially in the age of social media, which can make many feel “less than.”

“We wonder, ‘Why aren’t I there? Why don’t I have this?’ So I have a board with photos of what I want my year to look like – goals, things that I think I can do and things I’ve no idea if I can – but it all goes on. At the end of the year, when you get to check off things, you feel so liberated because you realize, ‘Yes, I work hard, yes, I bust my a** every day, yes I am in a good place,'” she explained.

