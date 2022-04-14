‘I Will Never Get Married Again. Absolutely Not’

Kaley Cuoco knows one thing for sure: A third marriage is not in the cards.

“I will never get married again,” the actor tells Glamour in our April cover story. And just in case you thing she’s being a tad hyperbolic, Cuoco doubles down: “Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.”

The Flight Attendant star has been married twice. Her first marriage to tennis player Ryan Sweeting lasted three years, from 2013 to 2016. The 36-year-old announced the end of her second marriage to professional equestrian Karl Cook in September of last year, three years after they wed at a horse stable in San Diego.

But don’t mistake her opposition to marriage for an opposition to love.

“I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership,” she tells us. “I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship.”

For the moment, Cuoco remains happily single, focusing on her own well-being after a year of nonstop stress due to The Flight Attendant‘s grueling schedule as well as her divorce.

Kaley Cuoco in the second season of ‘The Flight Attendant.’ HBO Max

“I’d have these emotional scenes and then I’d go home and cry over my personal life,” says Cuoco. “I developed a rash that went from my lower stomach down my leg. It lasted for seven months. I discovered through therapy and through my doctors that it was completely emotional. That’s how the stress was [showing up] physically.”

The former Big Bang actor adds that she’s currently in therapy, where she’s learning to forgive herself for “mistakes” she’s made in previous relationships, and to stop viewing life through a binary lens—specifically when it comes to balancing her career and her relationships. “I’m so black-and-white, and trying to find the gray is just very hard for me,” she says. “I want to have a relationship that I give my time to and that the person feels [like they’re] really part of my life. I get so distracted with work and I want to have that in the future.”

She continues, “I know now what I wasn’t doing [in previous relationships]. I want to change that. I really know where I’ve fucked up, and I don’t want to do that again.”

