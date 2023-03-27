I will end Ukraine war in 24 hours but I won’t tell you how

Former President Donald Trump on Monday wildly claimed that he could resolve the war in Ukraine “within 24 hours” of leading peace negotiations, but he refused to reveal how.

Trump, 76, made the eyebrow-raising comment in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity that aired Monday night. The ex-president said that if the war is not over by the end of the 2024 presidential election, and he were to be reelected to the White House, he would “within one day” have a peace deal in place.

Trump argued that negotiations between himself, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin would be “easy.”

“If it’s not solved, I will have it solved in 24 hours with Zelensky and with Putin, and there’s a very easy negotiation to take place, but I don’t want to tell you what it is because then I can’t use that negotiation,” Trump vowed, not so much as hinting at what his negotiation strategy would be.





Trump says he’d be able to negotiate a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia “within 24 hours.” Fox News

“But there’s a very easy negotiation to take place. I will have it solved within one day, a peace between them,” he reiterated.

Trump said that his purported future negotiations wouldn’t take place for another “year and a half,” saying, “that’s a long time,” and noting that the war could get much worse in the meantime.





Trump warned that the US could “be in World War Three” if the war continues. Fox News

“If this thing isn’t solved by the time we have the election – which it’s possible it won’t be, and it’s also possible we’ll be in World War Three with these idiots that are doing what they’re doing — you could end up in a nuclear world war which will make World War I and World War II look like patty cakes,” Trump warned.

The former commander-in-chief also claimed, as he has on numerous occasions, that he “got along very well with Putin” and that the Russian invasion of Ukraine never would have happened if he would’ve been re-elected president in 2020.





Trump has argued that Europe should be paying more in aid to Ukraine than the US has. Jose Hernandez/Shutterstock

Trump told Fox News host Tucker Carlson earlier this month that opposing Russia in Ukraine is not a vital US strategic interest, but is for Europe.

“That is why Europe should be paying far more than we are, or equal,” Trump argued.