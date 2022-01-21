Christina Aguilera is showing her support for her childhood costar and pop contemporary Britney Spears.

Aguilera, 41, has known Spears, 40, since the two appeared on the Mickey Mouse Club as children, and on Friday she showed solidarity with the “Gimme More” singer during an interview with The Enrique Santos Show.

When asked if she has reached out to Spears since her conservatorship was terminated in November, Aguilera said she “would like to” and “would always be open to that.”

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer prefaced her remarks by telling Santos she “wanted to be careful” discussing Spears and her conservatorship, explaining, “I never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for.”

She added, “I couldn’t be happier for her, and every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however they see fit.”

Aguilera, who first appeared on the Mickey Mouse Club with Spears in 1993, told Santos that “growing up in this business can be freakin’ crazy.”

“If anybody gets that and understands what that means at that time coming up, it definitely would be her and I,” she said, before extending her help and support to Spears and other women.

“I will always be here to reach out to,” Aguilera said. “I love, you know, being able to connect like that with other women … it’s very important, now more than ever, now that we do have the ability to connect, that that happens and that we always feel unified.”

Aguilera’s latest comments come months after she spoke out against Spears’ conservatorship. In a June Twitter thread — posted months before Spears was freed in November — Aguilera slammed the arrangement as “depleting, devastating and demeaning.”

“These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” Aguilera tweeted, posting a throwback photo of herself and Spears. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

She continued, “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”

Aguilera wrote that she was “not behind the closed doors” of the “very layered & personal yet public conversation,” surrounding Spears’ conservatorship, but added, “The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control.”

She ended her thread with the message, “To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

Aguilera posted her thread in June after Spears spoke in a Los Angeles court asking to end her conservatorship.

Spears told Judge Brenda Penny, “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy. It’s a lie. I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. Fake it ’til you make it, but now I’m telling you the truth, OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

“I just want my life back,” Spears said. “It’s been 13 years and it’s been enough.”