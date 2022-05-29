I went to Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas. It wasn’t for me, but I can see why cruise-goers love it.

Insider’s reporter went to Perfect Day at CocoCay on her first cruise with Royal Caribbean.Joey Hadden/Insider

Royal Caribbean has a private island in the Bahamas called Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The island gives cruise guests a combination of thrilling activities and relaxing beaches.

I recently went for the first time. While I found it fun, I longed for a more authentic port stop.

Welcome to Perfect Day at CocoCay: Royal Caribbean’s 125-acre private island in the Bahamas. It’s filled with thrilling adventures and relaxing beaches for vacationers.

Perfect Day at CocoCay as seen from Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas cruise ship.Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean isn’t the only cruise line with a private island in the Bahamas. Carnival, Disney, Norwegian, and Princess Cruises each have their own Bahamian paradise, according to Cruise Critic.

A water slide on Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island in the Bahamas.Marjie Lambert/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Source: Cruise Critic

I recently went to CocoCay on the final day of my first cruise aboard Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas. It felt like an extension of the ship, but I longed for a more authentic Bahamian experience. Here’s what it’s like to visit.

The author at Perfect Day at CocoCay.Joey Hadden/Insider

CocoCay was the final stop of a seven-night cruise starting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The ship also stopped in Roatán, Honduras, and Cozumel and Costa Maya Mexico.

A map showing the stops on the Royal Caribbean cruise the author took.Joey Hadden/Insider

The island is only accessible to cruisers onboard Royal Caribbean ships. Many Caribbean cruise itineraries include a stop here. Two ships can be docked there at a time, as Insider previously reported.

Two ships docked at Perfect Day at CocoCay.Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Insider

Admiral Cruises, a company Royal Caribbean acquired in 1988, leased the island until 2050 in 1985, according to Royal Caribbean. In 2019, the island got a $250 million makeover.

CocoCay in 2022.Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Royal Caribbean

The only people who live on CocoCay are Royal Caribbean employees, according to the cruise line.

Employee housing on Perfect Day at CocoCay.Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Royal Caribbean

As Royal Caribbean guests step onto the island, a band greets them with Caribbean tunes.

A band plays under a hut in CocoCay.Joey Hadden/Insider

Most attractions on the island are complimentary to cruise guests, including the food and many of the pools and beaches.

People order food at Perfect Day at CocoCay.Joey Hadden/Insider

But the exciting features tend to cost extra, like the waterpark …

Waterslides at Thrill Waterpark in CocoCay.Joey Hadden/Insider

… and excursions like zip-lining, snorkeling, and hot-air balloon rides.

The island’s zip-line and hot-air balloon.Joey Hadden/Insider

There are tons of maps and signs to direct guests, as well as three color-coded paths. Green leads to Chill Island, orange leads to Oasis Lagoon, and blue leads to Thrill Waterpark.

Signs direct guests around the island.Joey Hadden/Insider

To get around, walk or ride a free tram to different parts of the island.

The tram station at CocoCay.Joey Hadden/Insider

If you’re the type of vacationer who just wants to relax, head to Chill Island, which is free to access.

People walk into Chill Island.Joey Hadden/Insider

Chill Island is the place for a laid-back day on a lounge chair in the sand. It has the quietest beach on CocoCay, with no music. It’s full of umbrellas and chairs, which are all free to use.

People relax on Chill Island at CocoCay.Joey Hadden/Insider

You will surely find a comfortable spot. According to Royal Caribbean, the beach has 6,000 lounge chairs and 12,000 umbrellas on CocoCay.

People enjoy a day at CocoCay.Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Royal Caribbean

If you want to be extra chill, you can rent a daybed on the beach for $150.

A view of the beach from a daybed.Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Royal Caribbean

There are also over-the-water cabanas. They cost a whopping $1,100 to rent.

People enjoy cabanas on the water.Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Royal Caribbean

Of course, there is a swim-up bar off shore. Luckily, your cruise ship drink package extends to CocoCay.

A swim-up bar at the beach of Chill Island.Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Royal Caribbean

For a more active beach day, check out South Beach on the other side of the island.

South Beach in CocoCay.Joey Hadden/Insider

Here you’ll find plenty of outdoor activities, like basketball, volleyball, and …

The sports court at South Beach.Joey Hadden/Insider

… even life-size billiards.

People play billiards at South Beach.Joey Hadden/Insider

Both beaches offer free amenities that make your day easier and more enjoyable. This includes lockers for your change of clothes and valuables.

Free lockers at CocoCay.Joey Hadden/Insider

Amenities also include free life vests for your safety.

Life vests at CocoCay.Joey Hadden/Insider

Both beaches have snorkeling shacks where you can rent gear for $37. I went snorkeling at Chill Island and saw some pretty cool fish.

The author went snorkeling.Joey Hadden/Insider

The beaches have several shops that sell souvenirs like t-shirts and essentials, including sunscreen.

Shops on the beach under the palm trees.Joey Hadden/Insider

If you prefer the pool over the beach, head to Oasis Lagoon. It is home to the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean, according to Royal Caribbean.

The entrance to Oasis Lagoon with a freshwater pool.Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Royal Caribbean

The pool features several inviting coves, upbeat music, and, of course, a swim-up bar.

Guests enjoy the pool in Oasis Lagoon.Joey Hadden/Insider

Next to Oasis Lagoon is Splashaway Bay, a water playground for children.

Splashaway Bay is seen between the palm trees.Joey Hadden/Insider

The playground looks just like the Splashaway Bay found on Royal Caribbean ships. It is free for guests.

Guests hang out at Splashaway Bay.Joey Hadden/Insider

Next door are the water slides for the “big kids”: Thrill Waterpark, which costs $130 to access.

Thrill Waterpark on CocoCay.Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Royal Caribbean

This area of the island hosts all the waterslides as well as the wave pool.

Guests ride waterslides at CocoCay.Joey Hadden/Insider

Thrill-seekers also gravitate toward the hot-air balloon ride, which reaches 450 feet into the air. Unfortunately, the winds were too high for the balloon to be used when I visited. (A ride costs between $24 and $64, depending on the season.)

The hot air balloon at CocoCay.Joey Hadden/Insider

Sources: Royal Caribbean, Royal Caribbean

Back on the ship, I quickly took in a panoramic view of CocoCay before departing.

CocoCay as seen from the cruise ship.Joey Hadden/Insider

In the distance, I could see some of the other 700 Bahamian islands, and I wondered what it would be like to visit them.

Bahamian islands in the distance.Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: The Government of the Bahamas

While I had a fun and relaxing day at CocoCay, it felt more like an extension of the cruise ship than visiting a foreign country. Since I’m not into the thrills of waterslides and zip lines, I would have rather spent time on a Bahamian island where I could have learned more about the culture.

The author at CocoCay.Joey Hadden/Insider

