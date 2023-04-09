I went to Disney World and Universal. The former is currently more expensive, but the quality is unmatched.

I live in Orlando and frequently visit both Disney World and Universal.

I decided to compare both theme parks based on things like price, entertainment, and food.

Right now, I think Disney World offers a better overall experience even if it’s more expensive.

Disney World prices fluctuate based on the day.

Disney World prices tend to spike around spring break.Casey Clark

Since I live near the theme parks, I have an annual pass, which costs roughly $1,300 a year. The pass I have isn’t currently being offered by Disney.

With that said, a one-day ticket to Disney World varies between $109 and $189, and there are extra charges if you want to add the Park Hopper option. Prices tend to surge around major holidays and spring break.

In order to enter a Disney World theme park, you currently need a reservation. You also can’t Park Hop until after 2 p.m. even if you pay for the more expensive ticket.

A one-day ticket to Universal was slightly cheaper than Disney World when I went.

Many days, Universal and Disney World tickets are around the same price.Casey Clark

A one-day ticket to Universal ranges between $109 and $159, but it can increase if you’re looking to visit both its theme parks.

It’s easier to be spontaneous on a trip to Universal because you don’t need a reservation to get in, and you can move between parks at any time if you have a multi-park ticket.

When it comes to parking, some Disney World parks are easier to get to than others.

Magic Kingdom is probably the hardest park to drive to.Casey Clark

I drive to the parks, and Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom all have parking lots pretty close to their entrances. Plus there are trams if you end up having to park in the back of the lot.

But it’s harder to get to Magic Kingdom because you have to park at the Transportation and Ticket Center. It’s approximately a 30-minute endeavor from that lot to the entrance of the park whether you take the monorail or the ferry.

Universal has one parking garage located about a 20-minute walk from the theme parks.

Parking at Universal is fairly straightforward, but it can take a while.Casey Clark

There’s one parking garage for both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, and it’s about 20 minutes from the entrances since you have to go through CityWalk, the shopping, dining, and entertainment district.

The long walk can be a bit frustrating, especially after a park day when you’re tired and want to get back to your car.

Disney World tends to be more crowded, especially around the popular attractions.

The crowds at Big Thunder Mountain can get hectic.Casey Clark

Disney World usually has large crowds. This is especially noticeable in front of popular attractions like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

Universal was noticeably less crowded during my visit even if some lines were still long.

I think there’s generally more room to walk around at Universal.Casey Clark

At Universal, the wait times can be long for the bigger roller coasters, but the parks themselves are generally much less crowded.

There’s usually more room to space out and breathe without other guests crowding around you.

I love interacting with the park employees at Disney World.

I find the Disney World employees to be very friendly.Casey Clark

Disney is known for its exceptional guest service. For example, park employees usually go out of their way to compliment my outfits.

I usually have a harder time finding employees when I need help at Universal.

Universal doesn’t offer the same guest experience as Disney World.Casey Clark

At Universal, it took me quite a while before I found a worker when I needed something. Even when I went into a store, there was a time when I was the only person there.

It’s worth noting that theme-park workers are doing the best they can given the high volume of people and long hours. As a former Disney World employee myself, I know it can get tedious.

The character meet and greets at Disney World are always memorable.

I love meeting characters at Disney World.Casey Clark

At Disney World, I usually get to have a short conversation and get an autograph, hug, and photo any time I do a character meet and greet.

This explains why the lines are longer, but the experience is less rushed and more memorable, in my opinion.

You can definitely meet more characters at Universal in a shorter amount of time.

The character interactions are shorter at Universal, but I’m able to get more done.Casey Clark

As soon as I walked into Universal, I met six characters in less than 20 minutes. Plus, nearly all of them were walk-ups with no wait.

I met Boots from “Dora the Explorer;” Poppy and Branch from “Trolls;” and Gloria, Alex, and King Julian from “Madagascar” all within the same few minutes.

With that said, the interactions are much shorter. You might get a high five, but it’s mostly a photo, autograph, and you’re done.

Disney World offers a number of high-quality shows throughout the day.

There’s a “Beauty and the Beast” show at Hollywood Studios.Casey Clark

I love the entertainment offerings at Disney World, which include fleshed-out live productions, with large dance numbers, big props, and plenty of characters.

Depending on where you go, there are different shows to see. “Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire” at Magic Kingdom, “Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage” at Hollywood Studios, and “Fantasmic” at Hollywood Studios are all popular productions.

But Universal has even more shows than Disney World.

The shows are smaller, but it’s easy to find entertainment at Universal.Casey Clark

Right now, there are a plethora of shows to experience at Universal, whether it’s catching the Blues Brothers, watching the “Horror Make-Up Show,” or stumbling upon a dance performance.

I was able to find more entertainment opportunities throughout the park, but I found the shows to be much smaller than the Disney productions.

The “Horror Make-Up Show,” however, was very well done.

Disney World doesn’t have a ton of seasonal offerings in the spring.

There was a festival at Epcot, but that’s pretty much it.Casey Clark

Epcot’s Flower and Garden Festival was the only seasonal event I could find at Disney World. So if you don’t get a reservation for that park or a Park Hopper ticket, you might not get anything extra for your standard ticket price.

Mardi Gras is happening at Universal, and it’s included in theme-park admission.

Universal makes a big deal out of Mardi Gras every year.Casey Clark

Instead of buying another ticket for this special event, Universal’s Mardi Gras celebration is already included in your park admission.

There are special festival foods that aren’t out during normal times of the year, and you can see the vibrant parade run through the park.

As for rides, Disney World has more options for the entire family.

There are high-speed coasters and immersive rides depending on your preference.Casey Clark

Whether you’re a thrill-seeker or like to keep it relaxed, Disney World has ride options for the whole family.

With Disney’s Genie+ services, which cost between $15 to $29 a person per day, you can also wait in shorter lines for rides. You can typically get about two or three Lightning Lanes a day through Genie+, and some rides also offer individual Lightning Lane prices outside of the service.

But I don’t love that you can’t ride the same attraction more than once a day using the system.

Universal has some family-friendly rides, but most of them are geared toward teenagers and young adults.

Seuss Landing probably has the most family-friendly rides.Casey Clark

Universal has some slow rides and simulators, but you’ll definitely find more coasters than at Disney World.

Kids will probably get the most out of Seuss Landing with the Cat in the Hat and the High in the Sky Seuss Trolley Train Ride.

For more thrilling adventures, there’s Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure and Revenge of the Mummy.

If you don’t feel like waiting over an hour to get on the popular coasters, you can choose to get the Universal Express pass, which costs between $89 and $129. On the more expensive end, you can choose an option that lets you ride the same attraction more than once.

A few of Disney World’s most popular attractions tend to break down throughout the day.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway shut down when I was at Hollywood Studios.Casey Clark

When I was at Hollywood Studios both Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway and Rise of the Resistance were down.

Typically these rides come back up. But the day I was at the park, they were both closed for hours, and Railway ended up being closed for the night.

Some of Universal’s biggest attractions were also closed.

It can be disappointing when a popular attraction isn’t running.Casey Clark

I don’t ride coasters so this didn’t impact me very much, but I saw signs posted saying Velocicoaster and Hagrid’s were down.

If you’re paying a lot of money to come to the park on vacation, this can be a real bummer.

Disney World has more in-park dining options to choose from.

Restaurantosaurus is a quick-service spot in Animal Kingdom.Casey Clark

The Hollywood Brown Derby at Hollywood Studios and Le Cellier at Epcot are two signature-dining options with professional-grade food.

I also enjoy the parks’ quick-service spots, like Restaurantosaurus in Animal Kingdom, for a more relaxed meal.

When it was time to eat at Universal, I couldn’t find anything that piqued my interest outside of traditional theme-park food.

The Universal CityWalk has a few more exciting options, like Voodoo Doughnut.Casey Clark

There are a few restaurants at Universal that I really like, but those are mainly outside the parks at CityWalk.

Inside the parks, I always have an easier time finding traditional hot dogs, hamburgers, and turkey legs unless there’s a special food festival going on.

You can’t walk to all of the parks at Disney World.

It’s easier to pick one park to spend the day in at Disney World.Casey Clark

Although there’s a walking path between Epcot and Hollywood Studios, you need to travel to get between any of the other parks.

There’s a free bus system as well as boats, monorails, and the Skyliner to help you get around. But that can eat time out of your day.

At Universal, you can easily walk from park to park.

Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure are essentially connected.Casey Clark

Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios are only about five minutes away from each other.

You can even take the Hogwarts Express from one park to the other so you don’t have to formally exit the property.

Overall, I think Universal is a better value but Disney World is better quality.

I’m always going to pick Disney World over Universal.Casey Clark

It’s hard to say which park is better. You can get a lot at Universal with a single-day ticket, but I don’t think it matches the quality of Disney World.

You can tell Disney puts a lot of effort into everything, down to the details of what music is playing in the bathroom. It’s these small things that make the parks so immersive, which is really what you’re paying for.

They are completely different theme parks. But for me, as someone who isn’t into big roller coasters and prioritizes character interactions, Disney World definitely wins.

