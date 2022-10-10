I went to an NFL London Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and these are the things I wish I knew before going

The NFL London Games were fun, but I wish there were some things I knew before going.Insider/Barnaby Lane; Getty/Mike Hewitt

The Green Bay Packers made their first ever trip to England on Sunday as it took on the New York Giants in the second of this year’s NFL London Games.

It wasn’t a happy visit for Aaron Rodgers and his teammates, however, as the Giants came from behind to seal a memorable 27-22 win.

A record crowd of 61,024 packed into Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to watch the match, one of whom was me.

Though, even as a self-confessed NFL amateur, I enjoyed the experience, there are a few things I wish I’d known before attending.

Don’t drive to the stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Insider/Barnaby Lane

Traveling from within central London to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium isn’t the quickest journey, but it’s a damn sight easier than driving there.

This was my first mistake on the day.

Travelling from Northampton – a town about an hour north of London – getting to the outskirts of the city took only around one hour. But once in North London itself, the traffic was horrific. It took me well over another hour to travel only a few miles.

Finding parking was then a dilemma. The only spots close to the ground were private and if the owners were allowing fans to park, they were charging upwards of $40.

Maybe I should have read the advice on the stadium’s website that says: “Driving is not advised.”

The bars around the arena are packed.

All of the bars surrounding Tottenham Hotspur Stadium were absolutely packed before the match.

I had to queue to get in one, which wasn’t ideal as I was thirsting for a pre-match drink after my traumatic travelling experiences.

As is the club store.

Prepare to queue for the gift shop.Getty/Bradley Collyer

I wanted to buy a little something as a souvenir from the day so I thought I’d be able to quickly in-and-out of the club store to buy something.

No such luck – the queue to get in was absolutely huge. I waited around 30 minutes before eventually getting in.

That being said, the store was impressive and full of cool merchandise.

The food and drink inside is very expensive.

The brewery inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is super impressive.Insider/Barnaby Lane

Inside the stadium, there are plenty of options for food and drink, which was especially useful given how busy the surrounding bars were.

Story continues

For food, there’s a vendor which sells the traditional English dish of fish and chips, a pizzeria, a noodle bar, and countless burger bars.

For drink, you can get a beer and soft drinks at almost every turn, while there’s also an entire microbrewery in the South East Corner.

The only downside is that everything is very expensive – like $9 for a beer expensive.

You can drink in your seat.

A fan enjoys a beer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Getty/Bradley Collyer

You aren’t allowed to drink alcohol in your seat at soccer matches in England.

But for the NFL London Games, this wasn’t a problem. Fans were drinking lots, and lots, of beer in their seats.

Though I didn’t have one, it was a pleasant surprise and something I’ll definitely be taking advantage of if I ever go again.

But be prepared to stand.

Fans mainly stood during Sunday’s match.Getty/Bradley Collyer

Though you can drink in your seat, sitting in it was a different story. Most fans stood throughout the entire match, cheering their teams’ every move and dancing erratically to try to get their five seconds of fame on the big screens.

It meant that to watch the action, I also had to stand, which, after a while, was tiresome.

Dress for two climates.

Upon arriving in Tottenham, the sun was out. I quite happily stood watching the game in a t-shirt for a couple of hours.

However, as the game and day went on, the temperature dropped to the point you needed a jumper or jacket.

Luckily there was no rain, otherwise I would have been really cold.

Expect lots of breaks.

As much a party as it was a football game, Sunday’s atmosphere was like nothing like I’d ever seen.

There were fireworks, music, cheerleaders, and mascots launching free shirts into the stands.

While impressive, however, the sheer amount of breaks in play did negate from the experience a bit. There were breaks for the aforementioned shirt launchers; breaks for former players to provide commentary on the game over the PA system; and breaks for obnoxiously loud adverts about hair regrowth products (thanks, NFL).

It’s a long and pricey day out.

Including travel to-and-from the stadium, the match itself, and a drink in a bar after – the day was a solid 12 hours from start to finish.

That’s much longer than any sporting event I’d ever been too. By the end, I was tired and couldn’t wait to get home and clamber into bed.

But one that’s worth it.

The NFL London Games are a great experience.Insider/Barnaby Lane

Reading this story so far, you’re probably thinking I must be a right grumpy sod.

You’d be half right, but while I’ve been moaning about the experience, it was still an excellent day out.

Yes, it was long and expensive, but now I know what is in store, I can prepare better for next time and make the most of the day.

Wembley, here I come.

Read the original article on Insider