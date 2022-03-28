“I Was Out Of Line And I Was Wrong” – The Hamden Journal

Oscar winner Will Smith has formally apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him onstage at the Oscars last night after the comedian made a joke about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her shaved head.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I react emotionally,” said Smith. Pinkett Smith has alopecia and has been public about it, talking on TikTok about her struggles, exclaiming, “I don’t give two craps what people feel about this bald head of mine.” In addition, Smith apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the Oscar show producers and the Williams family.

The Oscar winner has just posted the following on his Instagram:

Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

I am a work in progress.

Sincerely,

Will

Earlier today, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences released a statement about the altercation, saying, “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

Academy Governor of the Actors Branch, Whoopi Goldberg, said on The View this morning, that she didn’t believe AMPAS would be taking Smith’s Oscar back.

SAG-AFTRA, which bestowed the Best Actor Feature Film award to Smith as well for King Richard, also issued a statement saying, “Violence or physical abuse in the workplace is never appropriate and the union condemns any such conduct. The incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable.”