I was ‘canceled’ over Fauci coverage

A longtime Forbes contributor claims he lost his job over investigative stories on Dr. Anthony Fauci, including his looming $350,000 retirement package.

Adam Andrzejewski, CEO and founder of OpenTheBooks.com, told Fox News Monday he was “canceled” by the magazine after eight years and more than 200 columns due to his coverage of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director.

“Clearly, Forbes’ editors did not want our oversight of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s finances on the website,” Andrzejewski told Tucker Carlson.

Andrzejewski said six top executives at the National Institutes of Health recently sent him and the magazine’s top content officer an email on his coverage.

“It was couched as a corrections email, but the corrections – there was basically no substantial corrections — and they quibbled about small things in my column,” Andrzejewski said. “But that was the excuse that Forbes used to cancel the column.”

Andrzejewski was let go by the magazine after eight years. Forbes.com

After receiving that email, Andrzejewski said he got a call within 24 hours from his Forbes editor saying he was prohibited from publishing any additional material on Fauci.

“Now keep in mind, our oversight was tip of the spear with Anthony Fauci,” Andrzejewski said. “A year ago, we were the ones that published that he was the highest compensated federal employee. That column has 900,000 views.”

Andrzejewski also noted he reported last month that disclosures show Fauci and his wife made $1.7 million in 2020, while their net worth exceeds $10.4 million.

Dr. Anthony Fauci answering questions on Capitol Hill on Jan. 11. Getty Images

“Many people don’t know that Anthony Fauci’s wife, Christine Grady, is the chief bioethicist at the National Institutes of Health,” Andrzejewski said. “She makes more than the vice president – north of $235,000.”

Fauci, meanwhile, earns more than annually President Joe Biden, Andrzejewski said, raking in a cool $456,000.

“So if you take their salaries, tack on the taxpayer-paid cost of federal benefits at 30 percent, the two Faucis, their household income, paid for by taxpayers every year is $900,000,” Andrzejewski said.

Andrzejewski’s Forbes editor forbade him from publishing more material on Fauci. Forbes.com

A message seeking comment from Forbes was not immediately returned early Tuesday.

In January 2021, OpenTheBooks.com reported that Fauci’s 2019 salary had been listed at $417,608 – the highest listed for any government figure. Fauci will also take in a pension estimated at $350,000 per year when he retires – the most in federal history, Andrzejewski reported last month.