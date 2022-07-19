I was born and raised in The Bahamas. Here are the 11 biggest mistakes I see tourists make.

I’ve lived on New Providence for 28 years and counting.Nicole Bedford

I was born and raised in New Providence, the most popular Bahamian island.

Many visitors make the same mistakes, from eating fast food to overpaying for basic goods at hotels.

I encourage tourists to visit more than one island since many are just a day trip away from Nassau.

I’m a Bahamian who was born and raised in New Providence, so interactions with tourists are a part of my daily life.

I’ve been to eight Bahamian islands throughout my life.Nicole Bedford

My family has lived in The Bahamas since 1783. Like my ancestors, I was born and raised in New Providence, one of The Bahamas’ most heavily touristed islands.

Over the years, I’ve spent a substantial amount of time around tourists. After working in tourism for three of my university summers and taking a job at Atlantis’ Mandara Spa for a year, I’ve witnessed visitors make a fair share of unfortunate missteps.

As a proud Bahamian resident of 28 years and counting, I want travelers to avoid making these common mistakes to maximize their time visiting my home and show it proper respect.

Contrary to popular belief, there are places worth visiting besides New Providence and Paradise Island.

The Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island in The Bahamas.Pola Damonte/Getty Images

New Providence and Paradise Island (the home of Atlantis Bahamas) are world-famous vacation destinations, leading many people to assume that the islands are the only places worth visiting in The Bahamas. But there’s much more to see and do.

The Bahamas are an archipelago of 700 islands and 2,400 cays across the Atlantic Ocean, and only 30 of those islands are inhabited and open to visitors.

Some of those islands include The Exumas, Cat Island, Eleuthera, Bimini, Andros, Long Island, Grand Bahama, Abaco, and San Salvador. Each of the eight Bahamian islands I’ve visited in my lifetime has a distinct and unique feel.

Not enough people island-hop during their trip.

My friends and I went on a boating adventure when we were on Rose Island.Nicole Bedford

Tourism is The Bahamas’ biggest industry. Even though interacting with travelers is part of daily life, New Providence, specifically, can feel overcrowded by visitors.

So instead of settling in one place, I recommend island-hopping to more remote locations.

Travelers can visit salt deposits in Inagua, swim with pigs in Exuma, and dive over 600 feet into the ocean to explore Dean’s Blue Hole off of Long Island.

As long as visitors are willing to explore beyond New Providence (Exuma and Rose Island are just a day trip away), they’ll find that The Bahamas has something for everyone.

It’s disheartening to see tourists eat fast food instead of local Bahamian cuisine.

A Bahamian conch salad.Nicole Bedford

Like many Western countries, The Bahamas has a lot of fast-food places like McDonald’s, Burger King, and KFC. Still, I get disheartened when I see tourists eat at these spots in downtown Nassau instead of grabbing a table at a local Bahamian eatery.

The Bahamas has a rich cuisine, from fresh fish to ceviche made with a sea mollusk called conch (pronounced “conk”).

Visitors who try to find real Bahamian food often fall into the trap of going to places that are marketed as authentic but are actually commercialized shells of what they used to be.

Luckily, there are still restaurants that serve great Bahamian food, like Gone Fish’n, Drifters, Frankie Gone Bananas, and Curly’s. I always tell newcomers to find real, local dishes under the Paradise Island Bridge.

The Family Islands, the name for the islands outside of New Providence, are also filled with excellent Bahamian food, like grouper fingers and fries.

Never leaving your resort to explore the island is a major mistake.

Island House is a hotel in New Providence.Nicole Bedford

I’ve seen many travelers check into grand resorts — like Baha Mar, Atlantis, or Sandals — and remain there for the duration of their trip. This hotel-centric itinerary is excellent for the properties but isn’t great for the island. Plus, it’s a missed opportunity for visitors to explore.

Nassau has so many sites to see, so much culture to experience, and so many locals to interact with. Staying within the confines of a hotel is a common yet significant misstep.

Some people expect things to cost the same amount as they do in their country.

Dining out can be pricey in The Bahamas.Nicole Bedford

The Bahamas is one of the most expensive countries in the world. Things like hotel rooms, groceries, and restaurants are more expensive here than they are in the US or Canada.

Many tourists who don’t research The Bahamas beforehand complain about the expensive cost of food, taxis, and cocktails upon arrival. Eating out at restaurants can be pretty pricey, especially considering most places add gratuity and VAT (value-added tax) on restaurant bills.

My advice is to budget your trip ahead of time.

Grocery stores in The Bahamas are expensive, but the prices still beat the high mark-ups at hotels. So, I recommend leaving the resort to purchase specific items — like water, snacks, and anything else you need — from a grocery store.

Other ways to avoid hefty costs are staying in an Airbnb instead of a resort and renting a car rather than paying for rides around the island. Just don’t forget that we drive on the left.

Many people don’t think to visit local heritage sites and monuments.

Clifton Pier Heritage Site is located in New Providence.Nicole Bedford

A lot of tourists fail to carve out time to learn about The Bahamas, but missing out on the local culture and history does them a disservice.

In Nassau, you can visit places like Fort Charlotte, Fort Fincastle, The Water Tower, The Queen’s Staircase, Clifton Heritage National Park, and more. And many museums, like the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas, house works created by talented local artists.

A visit to John Watling’s Distillery, a historic building that’s been converted into a rum distillery, is also a crucial stop in Nassau.

Tourists who go to downtown Nassau just for duty-free shopping and luxury items are missing out.

There are plenty of shops that carry goods crafted by local artisans.Nicole Bedford

Some visitors make the mistake of walking through downtown Nassau in search of duty-free luxury items, but the area has more to offer than just designer handbags, Cuban cigars, jewelry, and fancy perfumes.

Instead, check out the locally crafted goods and souvenirs. Nassau has a well-known straw market. Plus Bahamian artisans sell authentic straw bags, conch-shell jewelry, and handmade wood carvings, and other items.

I’ve heard tourists complain about the rainy weather when they choose to visit during hurricane season.

The Bahamas are filled with hundreds of gorgeous beaches.Nicole Bedford

As a young adult, I worked at a souvenir stall outside Fort Charlotte in Nassau.

Whenever it rained in the summer, I would hear tourists complain. To assuage their misgivings, we’d tell them the precipitation was “liquid sunshine.”

A lot of the visitors who arrive on our shores during the summer months (June through November) have no idea they’re coming in the middle of hurricane season.

Ergo, it’s going to rain a lot.

The Bahamian sun is strong, and tourists shouldn’t underestimate how easy it is to get a sunburn.

Rose Island is just a day trip away from New Providence.Nicole Bedford

The Bahamian sun’s strength shouldn’t be underestimated. Because we tend to have a high UV index, people can get sunburned pretty badly by just walking around the island.

It’s a good idea to wear (and reapply) sunscreen throughout the day. Additionally, remember to wear reef-safe sunscreen and avoid aerosol versions to protect the natural environment.

Tourists should stay vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

Eleuthera is just a short trip away from New Providence.Nicole Bedford

Travelers, particularly female solo travelers, should always remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings as they explore new places.

Like any big city, New Providence has crime, ranging from petty attempts to swindle tourists at the local straw market to armed robberies. In recent years, the island has also experienced an uptick in crime.

To mitigate these issues, the government of The Bahamas and The Royal Bahamas Police force (RBPF) have stationed officers in downtown New Providence.

Of course, it’s always a good idea to stay alert wherever you go.

Tourists should carve out plenty of time to watch the gorgeous sunsets.

Tourists should travel to multiple islands outside of New Providence, like Rose Islands.Nicole Bedford

Every island in The Bahamas offers its own special vantage point of the sunset. My all-time favorite place to watch the sun go down is on a beach in western New Providence.

There’s nothing more calming and tranquil than listening to the waves crash, watching the colors change across the sky, and seeing the sun dip beneath the horizon.

Visitors should build plenty of time for sunsets into their itinerary.

