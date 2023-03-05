I was born and raised in Montana. Here are 4 of the best things about living there — and 4 reasons I wouldn’t move back.

I love Montana’s wilderness, but hate how cold it can get.Jordan Parker Erb/Insider

I was born in Montana and lived there until I left for college. I go back a few times a year.

As a kid, I dreamed of leaving. Now that I have, I see the state’s pros and cons with more clarity.

I love having the outdoors at my fingertips, but the lack of city life keeps me from moving back.

I was born in Helena, Montana, and spent much of my 18 years there dreaming of leaving.

The author in her hometown, Helena, as a child (left) and an adult.Jordan Parker Erb/Insider

I had that special kind of resentment that many teens have for the place they’re raised: It’s too small, too boring, too whatever. But since leaving for college in 2015, I’ve developed a more nuanced view of my home state.

Even though I still think there are downsides to living there (like the freezing winters), I can see the tremendous positives, and spend at least a month out of each year working remotely from my childhood home.

From its vast outdoor spaces to its perfect summers, here are the best parts of living in Montana — and what keeps me from moving back.

Living in the Big Sky state means you have access to pristine wilderness everywhere you turn.

The field in front of my childhood home (left), and the mountains behind it.Jordan Parker Erb/Insider

When I return to my childhood home in Helena, I’m reminded just how important nature is to me — and I don’t have to go far to access it.

If I walk out my back door, I can walk straight into the mountains for a hike. And just a few steps from my front porch is a sprawling field with a stream for my dog to splash around in during the summer.

These aren’t just perks of my neighborhood: In the middle of town is Mount Helena, a city park with miles of hiking trails. Even without leaving the city limits, residents have access to beautiful views and wide-open spaces.

Going out for food and drinks is typically cheaper in Montana than in places like New York — and there’s no sales tax.

The author at a bar in Montana, where there’s no sales tax.Jordan Parker Erb/Insider

When I go out for dinner or drinks in Montana, I feel like I get more without having to spend more.

In my experience, drinks like White Claws can cost half as much as they do in New York City, where I’m based now, which makes a night out far more affordable.

Plus, there’s no local or state sales tax in Montana — compared to New York City, where the total state and local sales tax comes to nearly 9% on food and beverages sold at restaurants.

I love being able to drive anywhere I want, without getting stuck in gridlock traffic.

The author and three friends at a hiking trail outside of Bozeman, Montana.Jordan Erb/Insider

When I’m in Montana, I love being able to zip around town running errands without getting locked in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Even though Montana’s cities are growing and of course experience traffic, it’s nothing like that of major metropolitan cities.

It feels so freeing to hop into the car and go wherever I want to go, without having to walk to the nearest train station or bus stop and wait for often-delayed public transit.

The summer months are fairly temperate — and, in my opinion, the perfect temperature.

Montana’s summers are the perfect temperature for outdoor recreation.Jordan Parker Erb/Insider

Visiting Montana for the summer means soaking in all the great things about the state — its rivers, lakes, and mountains — without stifling heat.

That’s not to say Montana doesn’t get hot. The average temperature in July is in the mid-80s, and there are certainly days better suited to relaxing indoors than heading on an outdoor adventure. But the humidity is low, making it far less sticky than a summer on the East Coast.

The temperate summer months make it the perfect time to hike, kayak, and get outdoors.

On the other hand, winters can be brutally cold. Enter: the downsides of living in Montana.

In December 2022, the weather dropped to about -40 degrees Fahrenheit for days in a row.Jordan Parker Erb/Insider

While I was home for the holidays in 2022, Montana was hit with a cold snap that sent temperatures spiraling to -40 degrees Fahrenheit for days in a row.

The weather isn’t always that extreme, but Montana’s winters do get very cold. In Helena, the average low in January is 13 degrees and the high is 33 degrees, and snow typically starts in October, and can last until April or later.

Montana’s long, brutal winters keep me from enjoying all the state has to offer, and are one of the main reasons why I don’t see myself moving back anytime soon.

It can also be expensive to get to, depending on where you’re coming from.

Traveling to and from Montana can get pricey.Jordan Parker Erb/Insider

I often joke with my family that it’s cheaper for me to fly to Europe than to return to Montana, and there’s a bit of truth behind the hyperbole.

On a recent scan for flights from New York City to Helena, tickets were running for a whopping $700. For the same week, the cheapest tickets to London were selling for $422.

Traveling is perhaps my greatest passion, and living in a large city like New York allows me to do it more often at a lower cost. Flights out of Montana can be exorbitantly high — even if you’re flying from one of its major airports — creating a higher barrier to frequent travel.

If you’re shopping for or craving something in particular, you might have a hard time finding it when you need it.

Without many big-box retailers, most of my shopping is done in Helena’s downtown.Matt Volz/AP Photo

Despite being the state’s capital, it’s always felt like there’s been something of a big-box retailer curse over Helena. Growing up, the mall was a place where old people went to walk laps around its empty hallways until it was eventually shuttered and torn down.

There are no department stores left in town; Macy’s was the last one standing, and it closed its doors in 2020. The biggest stores are TJ Maxx, Target, and Walmart, and fast-casual restaurants like Sweetgreen have yet to touch down anywhere in the state.

Because of that, I tend to do my shopping at small businesses and eat locally. I love supporting small businesses — my family is made of entrepreneurs — but if I’m looking for something specific, it can be frustrating to not have a variety of stores to choose from.

The lack of city comforts is the primary thing that keeps me from moving back.

I love the never-ending things to do in big cities — something Montana towns don’t necessarily have.Jordan Parker Erb/Insider

I’ve always been drawn to city life: I’ve lived in Boston and New York City, as well as smaller metro areas like Indianapolis and Boise, Idaho.

In each city, I’ve come to love the vast diversity of things to do and see. In New York, I love that there’s always something happening and that the party never really ends. The city is vibrating with buzzy restaurants, hidden bars, and all-night bodegas — all of which keep me from permanently moving home.

Montana offers a quieter, quainter experience. It’s one that I cherish, but one that I can’t return to.

At least not yet.

