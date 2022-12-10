I was born and raised in Mexico. Here are the 12 mistakes I see tourists make when they visit the most popular spots.

I grew up in Mexico City and still love the street food to this day.Jennifer Fernández Solano

I was born and raised in Mexico City and have seen tourists make many mistakes in my home country.

Don’t dress for the beach or the jungle in cosmopolitan Mexican metropolises, like the capital city.

Don’t hail a taxi on the street. Have your concierge or restaurant staff call you a car instead.

Some visitors don’t pay enough attention to food sanitation, or they’re too cautious and miss out on new experiences.

The street food in Mexico is excellent, but make sure the place you order from looks sanitary.Jennifer Fernández Solano

Mexican food is famous around the world for good reason. I know you want to make the most of your trip, but having a combination of chilaquiles for breakfast, mole or cochinita pibil for lunch, and tacos al pastor for dinner may lead you to have some gastrointestinal troubles.

Pace yourself. Eating rich, greasy food three times per day, several days in a row would make even locals sick.

If you explore the street-food scene, try to make sure that the food stand where you’re about to eat follows basic hygiene practices. For example, check that the cook pulling apart the queso Oaxaca for your quesadilla with their bare hands isn’t also thumbing customers’ bills.

All that said, please be adventurous with food on your trip, and don’t just stick to the dishes you’re familiar with, like tacos and enchiladas, or else you’ll be missing out on a potential trip highlight.

People often layer spoonfuls of salsa on food before checking the spice level.

I ordered tacos at the W Hotel Riviera Nayarit.Jennifer Fernández Solano

Most Mexican food isn’t meant to be drenched in salsa.

I often see my foreign friends add a spoonful of salsa to their tacos before even tasting it to ascertain its spice level. The result is that they practically burn their mouth off.

At most taco places here, servers will present you with multiple tiny bowls of different salsa varieties. Use a spoon to scoop a minuscule amount and add drops of it to your taco before tasting it.

This way, you can adjust the amount of salsa and land at just the right level of spiciness for you.

When there’s a variety of salsas on hand, they usually range in spiciness. Watch out for the habanero sauce.

Not venturing outside the all-inclusive hotel is a mistake.

Travelers should explore different parts of Mexico instead of just staying in their resort the entire trip.Jennifer Fernández Solano

There’s a certain type of traveler who checks countries off a list without actually leaving their all-inclusive resort.

I love hotels, don’t get me wrong, but if you have all your meals at the buffet and spend all your time at the pool or beach, I’m not sure you can really say you got to know a destination.

Many foreigners assume the entire country is hot or that summer is the best time to travel.

I visited a town called Telapa near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.Jennifer Fernández Solano

People I meet who aren’t from Mexico usually assume that the country has high temperatures year-round, but Mexico City, where I’m from, feels like spring for most of the year.

In the capital city, winters are mild and the hottest time of year is around Easter, not summer. In fact, I’ve had friends visit in July and August who wound up disappointed by the gray skies and daily evening showers.

If you’re planning on visiting during the summer, consider which part of the country you’re going to. Along the coast, the rainy season, which runs from May to October, doesn’t just bring annoying precipitation, but there’s also a chance hurricanes will hit.

As far as cooler climates go, the northern parts of the country get quite cold in the winter. San Cristobal de las Casas, a city in the southern state of Chiapas, has a higher elevation, so bring layers if you plan on visiting.

To avoid any disappointment, make sure you check the weather forecast prior to booking.

I wish visitors would stop dressing like they’re on a jungle expedition in cosmopolitan places, like Mexico City.

People should dress the same way they would in any urban place when they visit Mexico City.Jennifer Fernández Solano

Shorts and flip-flops are appropriate at any Mexican beach town, but in Mexico City and other metropolitan areas, it’s best to try to blend in with the locals.

It’s not just about breaking etiquette rules and looking out of place at nicer restaurants, but it will also make you look like a street-savvy expat and keep you from sticking out as a tourist.

A lot of tourists don’t research tipping customs ahead of time and end up either overtipping or undertipping.

Make sure to tip appropriately when you visit Mexico.Jennifer Fernández Solano

When it comes to tipping, I’m a firm believer that travelers need to find out about local customs instead of just applying what they would do back home.

In Mexico, it’s customary to tip 10%, 15%, or 20%, but sticking to 15% is a sure way of never messing up. However, I’ve never seen a local tip 20%.

I’ve seen some foreigners haggle too much, especially when it comes to handicrafts.

Be mindful of the time artists put into their works.Jennifer Fernández Solano

Nobody likes getting ripped off, and “gringo prices,” or premiums for foreigners, are indeed a thing in Mexico, so make a counteroffer when it’s appropriate.

But if you’re buying handicrafts that only cost a few dollars, consider the amount of time the creator invested in making it before you try to shave off a couple of dollars.

Even though $2 may not be much to you, it could help pay for the artist’s next meal or new supplies that allow them to continue making their pieces.

It comes off as crass when tourists talk about how cheap everything is in Mexico.

There are so many incredible foods in Mexico, and I wish more travelers would be open to trying new things.Jennifer Fernández Solano

I’ve seen people marvel at how cheap something is right in front of their tour guide, who probably doesn’t agree.

When you’re in Mexico, you may find restaurants and the price of services a lot cheaper than what you’re used to, but in my opinion, it feels a bit crass to say it out loud in front of the locals.

Many wages in Mexico are considerably lower than they are in countries like the US, so a lot of Mexicans have less purchasing power.

If visitors expect things to run on the same schedule as they do back home, they’ll be disappointed.

Enjoy the beaches in Mexico and leave them cleaner than you found them.Jennifer Fernández Solano

In laidback beach towns like Mazunte and towns like Mérida, time seems to slow down, and local waiters tend to take their time serving you.

It’s not personal, and it’s not bad service. It’s just not in their nature to rush through life the way many city dwellers are used to doing in large metropolises.

Learn to relax, sit back, and accept that your meal will get there when it gets there.

On a similar note, the concept of being on time varies. Being 15 minutes late is still considered on time, even in Mexico City. So, cut people some slack.

Visitors who drink in the streets may get in trouble with law enforcement.

Don’t drink alcohol in the streets or any public areas.Jennifer Fernández Solano

I can’t tell you how many foreign friends have told me that they’ve run into trouble with the police for drinking in the street. In Mexico, it’s illegal to drink alcohol in public streets and to carry open alcohol containers in public.

You can drink at restaurants with liquor licenses that enable them to serve alcohol at outdoor tables on the sidewalk, but you can’t buy beer at a 7-Eleven and drink it as you walk down the street.

The same rule goes for outdoor picnics, as it’s illegal to drink alcohol at parks and beaches.

Hailing taxis on the street can be dangerous, so travelers should have their concierge call them cars instead.

Hotel concierges can help you call a car or taxi.Jennifer Fernández Solano

Hailing a taxi off the street is a major security risk in many parts of Mexico, especially in cities. Pirate taxis, illegal and unlicensed cabs, are a big problem in Mexico City, and getting into one can be dangerous.

Do yourself a favor and opt for car-sharing apps whenever possible, or get a taxi from an official taxi stand, called a sitio. Your concierge or restaurant host can easily help you find one.

Tourists shouldn’t assume they can pay with everything using their credit cards.

I always carry cash with me, no matter where I go.Jennifer Fernández Solano

I love being able to pay for absolutely everything, from a taxi to a bottle of water, with my credit card when I’m in places like Europe. But you should always have spare change in the local currency when you travel to a new country.

In Mexico, you may need it to pay for a taxi or a street taco.

And regardless of where you are in the world, you should be cautious when you use an ATM. Some criminals install devices on them that help them clone cards, so always make sure you withdraw money in broad daylight at an ATM that’s located inside a bank.

