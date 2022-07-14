New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was harassed by far-right troll Alex Stein on Wednesday.Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Ocasio-Cortez called out Alex Stein, a far-right troll, for harassing her on the Capitol steps.

In a clip shared by the lawmaker, Stein calls her a “big booty Latina,” among other remarks.

She tweeted that she was “walking over to deck him” but needed to “catch a vote more than a case.”

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday night called out a far-right troll who approached her on the Capitol steps earlier that day and made lewd comments about her body.

“I posted about a deeply disgusting incident that happened today on the Capitol steps, but took it down bc it’s clearly someone seeking extremist fame,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.

“It’s just a bummer to work in an institution that openly allowed this, but talking about it only invites more. Just really sad,” she added.

She then included footage of the incident in a follow-up tweet. “I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I’ll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

The video was originally posted by a comedian and far-right activist named Alex Stein, and reposted on Twitter by Ocasio-Cortez. In the video, Stein can be heard yelling at Ocasio-Cortez, calling her his “favorite big booty Latina” while accusing her of wanting to “kill babies.”

At one point in the clip, Ocasio-Cortez appears to acknowledge Stein and begins walking over to him. “Why don’t we do a little selfie?” she is heard saying, throwing up a peace sign before turning and striding off up the staircase away from Stein.

When reached for comment, Stein told Insider he would “love to date” Ocasio-Cortez and thought she was “absolutely beautiful.” When asked about the lawmaker’s remark on finding the incident “deeply disgusting,” Stein responded that he is “actually very hygienic.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Stein also posted other videos on Wednesday, including one in which he approaches Rep. Adam Kinzinger on the Capitol steps, calling him a “fake RINO Republican,” and a “scumbag,” among other insults.

Stein first went viral in March 2021 when he rapped about putting a “bullet in Putin’s brain” while speaking at a city council meeting in Texas.

He then got into a kerfuffle with Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw at a GOP event in Texas in June, where he called Crenshaw a “globalist RINO” and “eyepatch McCain.”

Crenshaw later shot back at Stein in a tweet, stating: “This is what happens when angry little boys like @alexstein99 don’t grow up and can’t get girlfriends.”

