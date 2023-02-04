I was a seat filler at last year’s Grammys — here’s what it’s like to be in a room packed with celebrities

Natalie Bickel at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in 2022.Courtesy of Natalie Bickel

This year’s Grammys will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5.

Natalie Bickel, one of 150 seat fillers at the 2022 Grammys, shared her experience with Insider.

Seat fillers take the place of stars when they get up. Bickel sat in seats for Chris Stapleton and BTS.

In 2022, Natalie Bickel was one of 150 lucky winners of the seat-filler lottery for the Grammy Awards.

Natalie Bickel sitting at a table at the Grammys.Courtesy of Natalie Bickel

On March 17, 2022, Bickel, who is from southern Indiana, saw an Instagram ad promoting the seat-filler lottery for the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, she told Insider. She and a friend became two of the 25,000 people who decided to test their luck and enter for a chance to attend the event for free.

Less than a week later, on March 23, Bickel found out via email that she was one of the 150 people chosen to be a seat filler at the April 3 show. Her friend was not selected, but Bickel decided to head to Vegas on her own.

“When I got the acceptance email,” she told Insider, “I was like, ‘Well, I have to go!'”

The Grammys didn’t cover any expenses other than the award show itself.

The plane ride to Vegas.Courtesy of Natalie Bickel

The Grammys provide seat fillers with free entry into the event, but that’s the extent of their complimentary provisions, Bickel said.

“[The whole experience] is an added expense. You’re pretty much paying for the whole trip, other than the actual award show,” she said.

There were less than two weeks between the acceptance email and the show, and in that short time, Natalie had to handle the logistics on her own.

“It was a quick turnaround,” she said. “I had to book a flight to Vegas and get a hotel room.”

Among her expenses, which included Ubers and food, she said she paid $700 for her last-minute round-trip flight.

There were strict rules, including a dress code and a no-phones policy.

Natalie Bickel at the Grammys.Courtesy of Natalie Bickel

Bickel said seat fillers are told to dress formally, like any other guest. “Formal gowns, suits, and tuxes” are required, she said.

Seat fillers are prohibited from attending the red carpet — the only Grammys-related event seat fillers are permitted to attend is the award show itself.

“I so wanted to go to the red carpet, but seat fillers were not allowed,” she said.

Seat fillers are required to hand over their IDs, which are returned at the end of the event, and Bickel was surprised to find out her phone would be taken away before she entered the venue, as well.

“I didn’t expect that!” she said.

“They don’t want anyone taking any pictures,” she added. “They don’t want the artists there being bothered at all by any seat fillers.”

Instead, another seat filler was able to snap some photos of Bickel at the venue when the event was over.

The role of a seat filler is a busy one, and you’ll be on your feet for hours at a time.

Natalie Bickel stands behind Jazmine Sullivan at the Grammys.VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Seat fillers are there to make the audience look full at any given moment, so they are instructed to take attendees’ seats when they get up.

“If you are on the floor, you will be moving for most of the night,” Bickel said. “Any time someone gets up to go to the bathroom, someone gets up to get an award, someone gets up to get ready to go perform, someone fills those seats.”

Although there are people in charge of ensuring that seat fillers find empty seats, organizers also encourage seat fillers to take initiative to find a spot to fill.

“They let seat fillers know that if you see an open spot you should just go for it, because it makes their job easier,” Bickel said.

Because of this, seat fillers must stay alert and be ready to move at any given moment.

Not every seat filler gets to be on the main floor of the venue within close proximity to the stars.

Natalie at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.Courtesy of Natalie Bickel

Since seat fillers help fill gaps in the audience, they need to be scattered around the venue.

“They don’t guarantee that you’re on the floor where everyone is,” Bickel said. “You might be in the balcony to make that look full as well.”

“They describe it as a fun musical chairs,” she added.

Although she wasn’t allowed to initiate conversation with celebrities, Bickel got up close to many artists, like Chris Stapleton and BTS.

Chris Stapleton at the Grammys in 2022.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“Once we were in there, we were not allowed to speak to the celebrities unless they talked to us first,” she said.

But that didn’t bother her — she was excited just to be in the same room as some of the world’s biggest stars.

“I was very close to so many, like inches away from people,” she said. “I was just taking it all in, holding my breath.”

“The only people I talked to were people with Chris Stapleton, but not Chris Stapleton himself. I was at his table in his seat while he was getting an award, so [the people at his table] talked to me a little bit,” she said.

At the 2022 Grammys, Stapleton won best country album for “Starting Over,” best country song for “Cold,” and best country solo performance for “You Should Probably Leave.”

She also helped fill in BTS’ table when members of the band got up.

“My friend who didn’t get to go is obsessed with BTS, so I told her I would try to get close to them,” Bickel said. “There was one point in the night where I was sitting in one of their seats, and they all came back at the same time, so I really slowly got up and walked past them.”

“I couldn’t believe that I was in the same room, and allowed to sit in the same seats, as these mega stars. It was just unreal,” she said.

She loved watching Justin Bieber react to Billie Eilish’s performance.

Billie Eilish and Finneas performing at the Grammys.Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“Whenever Billie Eilish was performing, Justin Bieber was the first one to stand up and give her a standing ovation,” Bickel recalled. “That was really neat.”

Bickel noted Eilish has been an outspoken Bieber fan for years.

Overall, Bickel enjoyed her experience and wishes she could do it all over again.

Natalie posing with the program.Courtesy of Natalie Bickel

“It was definitely on my bucket list to attend an award show. I would love to do it again,” she said. “I have FOMO this year, but people who entered the lottery last year and got it were not able to enter this year.”

The experience is one she’ll never forget.

“It was actually my first solo travel trip,” she said, “and it was definitely one to remember.”

