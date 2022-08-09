‘I Wanted To Keep My Job’ – The Hamden Journal

Amanda Seyfried is reflecting on her career and the pressure she felt over shooting nude scenes at a young age. The Dropout Emmy-nominated actor wishes there were intimacy coordinators back when she started as she remembers being put in uncomfortable situations.

“Being 19, walking around without my underwear on – like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?” she said in an interview with Porter. “Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why.”

Seyfried got her start in acting in soaps like As the World Turns and All My Children. She would also have a pivotal role in the season-long mystery on Veronica Mars where she played the role of Lilly Kane right before starring in Mean Girls. It was in this last movie that Seyfried previously revealed she felt “grossed out” by boys coming up to her asking her for a weather forecast as her character could predict rain using her breasts.

“I was like 18 years old. It was just gross,” she told Marie Claire magazine earlier this year.

Seyfried’s comments come after Game of Thrones actor Sean Bean said he was not a fan of intimacy coordinators as they “spoil the spontaneity” of the scenes.

“I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise,” he told The Times of London. “It would inhibit me more because it’s drawing attention to things.”

Bean’s comments sparked disapproval from West Side Story star Rachel Zegler who said that “spontaneity in intimate scenes can be unsafe.”

Recently, SAG-AFTRA’s national board approved a path to membership for intimacy coordinators that are on set when intimate scenes are being filmed and serve as liaisons between actors and production.

“The role of intimacy coordinators greatly improves safety and well-being on sets and in productions requiring intimate scenes,” said Fran Drescher, the union’s president. “Their value is immeasurable and the National Board is committed to bringing intimacy coordinators into the SAG-AFTRA family and ensuring they have the kind of benefits and protections other members already enjoy.”