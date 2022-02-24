After Mike McDaniel was hired as the Dolphins head coach, he told quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that his job is to “get all of that greatness out of you” in the years to come.

McDaniel’s effort will be aided by quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell, who met with the media on Wednesday for the first time since taking the job. Bevell said that the offense is going to be “built and tailored” to Tagovailoa because that works better than trying to fit “the round peg in the square hole.”

Bevell praised Tagovailoa’s accuracy and said that he’s liked watching Tagovailoa make off-schedule plays while watching tape of the quarterback, but he said he’s waiting to see Tagovailoa up close before making any assessment about Tagovailoa’s arm strength.

“I think it’s important for me to be able to see the ball coming out of his hand in person,” Bevell said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I can see it on tape. I can see him making some of the throws. There are questions that I have. But I want to see the ball come out of his hand in person. “That’s the one thing for me, always on tape, is it’s hard to tell the true velocity, so I want to get him out here on the grass and see exactly what it looks like. From what I’ve seen we’ll definitely be able to have high success from him being able to throw the football. He can make many of the throws that we’re going to ask him to do. And the ones that he can’t then we’re going to do something different.”

Questions about Tagovailoa’s ability to be the quarterback the Dolphins need are going to continue to be asked all offseason. The answers that come this fall will determine how long his run in Miami is going to last.

Darrell Bevell: I want to see the ball coming out of Tua Tagovailoa’s hand in person originally appeared on Pro Football Talk