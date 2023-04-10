I volunteer at a food bank – how can I make a suggestion without causing offence?

‘We depend on donations from the public and I’m always amazed just how charitable people can be’ – Ron Number

Dear Richard,

I’m a volunteer manager at my local food bank. We depend on donations from the public and I’m always amazed just how charitable people can be, though I must add contributions have been declining in the past year as the cost-of-living crisis bites.

We have one gentleman (I’m afraid I don’t know his name) who comes in every month with a big trolley of goods he has bought especially for us. He only ever shops at higher-end supermarkets and brings in the best-quality items. I presume this reflects his own shopping habits.

We have occasionally put out the call on social media when we are running short of essential foods and toiletries, and this gentleman always comes up with the goods – and they’re always organic and so on. I’m sure the people who receive them are very happy, but I can’t help thinking that if only he went to Aldi he could buy more, and we could help more people.

When he next comes in do you think I should gently raise the issue with him? I don’t want him to think we’re ungrateful, or upset him or scare him off. My only thought is to help as many people as possible.

I’ve read your column long enough to know that you always say that gifts should come with no conditions, but I wonder

if this case might be slightly different. Your advice would be greatly appreciated.

­— LK, Bristol

Dear LK,

Be very, very careful, here. There’s a real risk that, despite your best motives, you’ll comprehensively screw this thing up. I’ve said it before in these pages and I’ll say it again now: the road to hell is paved with good intentions.

You admit that you know nothing about this benefactor (you don’t even know his name). So you don’t have the slightest idea of what motivates him. For example, he may get a kick out of providing high-end meals to people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford them. But that’s his privilege, isn’t it? If you implicitly undermine his raison d’etre, you could find that he quietly disappears off the scene, either out of embarrassment, confusion, or straightforward resentment.

Story continues

My advice is to try to get to know him. Next time he comes in with his trolley of goodies, have a chat. Don’t question his selection. Just try to get to know what motivates him. It may take more than one conversation, LK – so be patient. Take your time.

I started my reply to you with one cliché, so I might as well finish with another. Don’t kill the golden goose.

