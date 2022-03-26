I travelled in first class on an Amtrak Acela train for the first time. Here are 7 things you should know before booking a ticket.

The author rode first class in an Amtrak Acela train and noticed a few key things about the experience that she wishes she’d known before booking.Joey Hadden/Insider

I recently went on a first-class train journey on an Amtrak Acela for the first time.

After taking the trip, there are some things I think everyone should know before booking a ticket.

Here’s what I learned about everything from how the seating arrangements work to food options.

I traveled in first class on the Amtrak Acela train from New York City to Baltimore. I learned a few things along the way that I wish I’d known before I’d booked my ticket.

I recently booked a first-class ticket on an Amtrak Acela train traveling from New York City to Baltimore for $273. The ticket included meal service and access to the Metropolitan Lounge at NYC’s Penn Station. (For full disclosure, Insider paid for the trip in accordance with our reporting standards.)

While I enjoyed the experience, I didn’t think it was worth the cost of traveling in first class — and there were a few things I learned on my trip that I wish I’d known before.

Before I get to what I learned, I should say — although it was my first time traveling in first class on an Amtrak Acela train — this wasn’t my first rodeo with Amtrak.

I’ve previously spent 60 hours on Amtrak trains between Miami and NYC, travelling in bedroom and roomette accommodations — which cost hundreds more than my Acela ticket. Traveling between Miami and NYC, I realized I wasn’t cut out for long-haul train travel, so I felt more prepared for a quicker ride. My Acela trip from NYC to Baltimore was about two-and-a-half hours.

Before booking, I was surprised to learn that Amtrak Acela — an East Coast express train — only has two classes: business and first.

Every Amtrak I’ve been on has had coach seating, but the Amtrak Acela only has business and first-class seating.

I booked a standard (business-class) Amtrak Acela ticket in February for $121, and spent an extra $152 to upgrade to first class.

Exclusive lounges included with a first-class ticket are only at a handful of stations. It worked out for me traveling from NYC’s Penn Station, but those leaving from other stations might not get to enjoy this perk.

As a New Yorker, part of the allure of a first-class ticket for me was having access to Penn Station’s Metropolitan Lounge, a quiet waiting area for select Amtrak customers with comfortable seats and free snacks, like Kind bars, cookies, popcorn, chips, and candy. There are also free beverages like coffee, iced tea, and citrus-infused water.

First-class passengers get in for free on the day of their trip, while business-class passengers can pay $50 to access the club.

But this first-class perk is only available at some stations on the Amtrak Acela line. Outside of New York, anyone traveling from Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Boston’s South Station has access to a lounge. But there are 12 other stops on the Amtrak Acela that don’t offer this perk.

When reserving a ticket, Amtrak automatically assigns you a seat, but you can change it anytime after booking. In first-class Acela cars, there are two seats on one side and one seat on the other. Seats face both directions.

I didn’t realize that Amtrak Acela automatically assigns seats when you reserve a ticket and that you can change it on their website before your trip. I was lucky to find my automatically assigned seat was a single one, which gave me a bit more space since I was travelling alone.

If you care about where you sit, you’ll want to make sure you’re aware of the direction the seat faces and whether it’s in the singles or doubles row when making your selection. Seat maps are available on Amtrak’s website, and they helpfully specify which direction each seat faces.

I didn’t think the seats were as comfortable as they looked. If you’re like me, you might not find them to be worth the first-class fare.

The chairs were big so I thought they’d be comfy but they were stiffer than I was expecting. I didn’t find them to be much more comfortable than the business-class seats, which were slightly smaller and closer together.

A nice perk in first class is a complimentary drink, served after you board. Just don’t make the mistake I did by pouring the drink into a glass while the train is moving.

As soon as I poured my orange juice into the glass it came with, I regretted it. There was no cup holder on my tray table and the ride was pretty bumpy so I worried that the glass would fall off the table. Looking back on it, I should have just left the juice in the bottle.

I thought the menu was limited for the price, too.

For the cost of my ticket, I found the food choices to be limited. I travelled during breakfast and had four options to choose from. I went with the fruit plate, which tasted fresh and came with a warm croissant.

Whether you’re in first or business class, you can grab a bite at the cafe car.

Business-class travelers who don’t get a menu like those in first class on the Amtrak Acela have access to the cafe car. While it isn’t included in the price of either the business or first-class ticket, I thought the cafe-car menu had much more variety than the one I was given in first-class. I noticed plenty of options from salads and sandwiches to cheeseburgers and hot dogs.

Next time I book a trip on the Amtrak Acela, I’ll save some money by going with a business-class seat and pay a few extra bucks to choose some food from the cafe car.

