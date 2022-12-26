I toured Fisher Island, a private island in Florida that’s only accessible by yacht or private ferry, and saw why it attracts some of the wealthiest people in the world

Fisher Island.franckreporter/Getty Images

Fisher Island is less than two miles from Miami’s coast, but the exclusive community might as well be on a different planet — or some alternate utopian universe that only millionaires can enter.

The 216-acre island is home to approximately 800 families from 40 different countries. In 2018, it was ranked by Bloomberg as America’s wealthiest zip code, with an average annual income of $2.2 million.

Carl Fisher, the developer behind Miami Beach, bought the island from Dana A. Dorsey, Miami’s first Black millionaire. In the 1920s, Fisher gave the land to William K. Vanderbilt II in exchange for his 250-foot yacht.

The Vanderbilt family built a winter estate on the island named “Alva base” to match his new yacht, the “Alva.” After William’s death, the island changed hands several times until development began in the 1980s.

Completely disconnected from the Florida mainland, Fisher Island is only accessible by a registered boat or ferry. But the most fashionable means of transport is by megayacht, of course.

For yachtless visitors like me, a private ferry shuttles local residents and their pre-approved guests across Biscayne Bay every 10 minutes.

The ferry runs 24 hours a day and takes seven minutes.

Most passengers spent the journey inside their vehicles, so I had the newly renovated interior to myself.

Upon arrival, one of the island’s 400 employees picked me and a few others up on a golf cart — the go-to mode of transportation on the island.

My tour guide for the evening was Elena Bluntzer, a Fisher Island resident who is also one of the island’s top realtors. She represented the buyer of a $21 million apartment earlier this year, a local record.

I met Bluntzer at the ultra-exclusive Fisher Island Club. To join, property owners must pay a one-time $250,000 equity contribution and a $22,256 annual fee.

Fisher Island beach clubJeff Miller with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Advertised as “South Florida’s most exclusive golf and private club,” its crown jewel is a secluded, one-mile beach with sand imported from the Bahamas.

Residents ate dinner and grabbed drinks at the outdoor bar. I quickly learned my money was no good here — the only way to purchase anything on the island is through a club member’s tab.

“Even a black Amex card can’t buy you a drink here,” the bartender told me, laughing. “I love saying that.”

The entire neighborhood felt like a five-star luxury resort — only 30% of Fisher Island residents live on the island year-round.

But what I was most impressed with during the tour was the club’s seemingly endless amenities.

Members have access to professional-quality racquet courts and a nine-hole golf course …

… as well as the Vanderbilt Mansion pool …

… and a wellness center with a spa, pool, gym, and salon.

The spa was formerly Vanderbilt’s private airplane hangar.

The original Vanderbilt mansion was renovated as part of the island’s $60 million restoration project that began in 2007.

It now serves as the hub of the island’s only resort, a 45-room boutique hotel comprised of Mediterranean-style villas and cottages.

For dining, there are a total of seven options, ranging from high-end restaurants to casual lounges.

Jeff Miller with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

The “Snooker Club” is located on the upper-level of the Vanderbilt mansion and is only open to members and their guests.

Private dining rooms are also available to members for an even more intimate setting.

The wood-paneled rooms were originally the Vanderbilt mansion’s two bedroom suites.

The Snooker Club’s pool room is decorated with historic photos of the Vanderbilt family, who were known for hosting high-society gatherings at the estate.

Though the club was definitely the heart of all social activity on the island, there was plenty more to explore as we drove down the impeccably manicured golf cart paths.

Most buildings on the island are luxury condos, each designed to mimic the Mediterranean-style architecture of the original Vanderbilt estate.

While the older buildings were smaller and more traditional, there were also modern high-rises overlooking the Miami skyline …

… like the 10-story luxury condo building “Palazzo Della Luna,” where apartments start at $6.5 million.

But new buildings won’t be popping up for much longer. The last development parcel on Fisher Island was purchased by the Related Group in September.

They plan to build a 10-story, 50-unit property where apartments are expected to sell for an average of $24 million each.

The penthouse will be listed $90 million, which would make it the most expensive apartment ever sold in the entire Miami area.

By the end of the tour, it was clear why the small, secluded island is able to attract some of the wealthiest people in the world. As is the Vanderbilt way, what’s the point of owning a yacht if you don’t have a private island to match?

