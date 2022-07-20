Shania Twain is reflecting on her relationship with her ex-husband Robert “Mutt” Lange.

Twain, 56, shared what it was like to learn about her ex-husband’s affair in her new Netflix documentary “Not Just a Girl.”

“It was similarly intense to losing my parents,” she said in the documentary’s trailer. “I thought I had lost my voice forever. I thought that was it.”

Shania Twain reflects on her ex-husband’s, Robert Lange, affair in her new Netflix documentary. Getty Images

In 2008, after 15 years of marriage, Twain learned that Lange, 73, was having an affair with her then-close friend and personal assistant Marie-Anne Thiebaud.

Twain and Lange’s divorce was finalized in 2010.

Lange and the Grammy-award winning singer share a son Eja, 20. Aside from their personal lives, the duo also worked together.

Grange was a record producer, and he co-wrote and produced several songs for Twain. Some of those include: “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “Any Man of Mine” and “You’re Still the One.”

Twain and her now-husband Frederic Thiebaud bonded over their spouses’ betrayal and wed in 2011. Photo by Andreas Rentz

After the affair, Twain turned to her personal assistant’s ex-husband, Frederic Thiebaud, for support since they shared the same pain. The pair’s relationship eventually developed, and Twain and Thiebaud wed in 2011.

The Netflix documentary dives further into Twain’s life and how she successfully crossed genres and became a country star and a pop star.

Twain talks in her documentary about how she was able to go from a country superstar to a pop star. Photo by George Pimentel

“She was the first person to break that door open and go across the music genres,” Lionel Richie said of Twain in the trailer. “She was that trailblazer.”

Kelsea Ballerini, a country-pop singer, added, “Shania changed country music because she went like this, ‘Oh, these are the lines? Cool.’”

Twain’s documentary hits the streaming service on July 26.