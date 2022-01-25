‘I Think You Should Leave’ Producer Irony Point Bolsters Production Ranks – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Irony Point, the production company set up by Inside Amy Schumer co-creator Daniel Powell and Alex Bach, has made a number of hires and promotions.

The company, which is behind Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson and HBO Max’s That Damn Michael Che, has hired Lizzie Frieder from Tina Fey’s company Little Stranger and Spurgeon Smith from Entertainment Partners. It has also promoted Ayesha Rokadia, who is a co-exec producer on That Damn Michael Che and produced Che’s recent Netflix special Shame The Devil, to partner.

Frieder, who worked on Peacock’s Girls5Eva, has been named Director of Development and Smith has been hired as Head of Operations, having spent nine years at Entertainment Partners.

Frieder, who is based in New York, started her career at UTA and other credits include NBC’s Mr. Mayor and Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend and Mulligan. Smith began his career with Central Casting, working on Law & Order: SVU and has worked on shows including Veep and Treme.

Elsewhere, Jay Patumanoan, who lined produced both seasons of I Think You Should Leave for Netflix, is a producer and Sabrina Fonfeder is Manager of Development.

It comes as the company struck a multi-year production commitment overall deal with the streamer last year with a first-look component for projects developed by Irony Point, encompassing stand-up comedy, sketch, variety, and alternative formats.

Irony Point, based in NY and L.A., is run by Powell, who oversees development, and Bach, who oversees production. The company’s other credits include Netflix’s Astronomy Club, upcoming Amy Schumer Hulu series Love, Beth and feature film Becks.