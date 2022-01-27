Alicia Silverstone is letting body shamers know what she really thinks.

This week, the actress addressed a headline pegged to a photo of her that read: “Alicia Silverstone Candid Fat Photo.” Without missing a beat, she took her thoughts to social media in a short TikTok video.

In the video, she displays the photo as the song “abcdefu” by Gayle plays in the background. When the lyric “FU” comes in, the actress shoots the middle finger to the camera.

“Damn. I think I look good,” she captioned the video.

The clapback inspired a slew of supportive messages from commenters.

“As if!” wrote a fan, referring to Silverstone’s iconic line from the 1990s film Clueless.

“If that’s what they call fat, I’m in! Lol you look great!” one chimed in with another adding, “Girl you look good! They’re just trying to make money off your haters.”

“They are crazy,” an admirer wrote. “The whole pic is a mood and you being barefoot and gorgeous is everything.”

“A queen that knows her worth 🥰🥰 you’re amazing alicia!” another wrote.

Of course, Silverstone has long used her platform to spread body positivity, often using her own life experience as a springboard.

In October 2021, Silverstone duetted a TikTok video that demanded “justice for Alicia Silverstone” in response to a 1996 article that compared her body in Batgirl to Babe the pig.

The actress previously opened up to Vanity Fair in 2018 about that time in her life.

“When I was having my crazy moments post-Clueless, I was being called ‘Fat Girl,'” she explained. “It didn’t make me think, Oh yes, I’m going to try really hard to be [what you think I should be]. My response was, ‘Hell no.’ I had no interest in being famous or maintaining any kind of fame. If you told me that acting meant I was going to be called fat and have to do things a certain way, then I was like, ‘F off.'”

Then in 2020, Silverstone recalled to the Guardian that people would “make fun of her body” incessantly, even when she was at the height of her career.

“It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong,” she told the publication. “I wasn’t confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone’s body shape, that doesn’t seem like the right thing to be doing to a human.”

