On Tuesday, came to the defense of co-host shortly after the news broke that she’d been for two weeks by . Goldberg faced immediate backlash on Monday after she made on The View, stating that the holocaust “was not about race,” but rather about “man’s inhumantiy to man.” Goldberg was quick to issue an , but it wasn’t enough to save her from suspension. While Hannity admitted that it could have been worse, in his mind, another option would be for people who don’t like what Goldberg has to say to just not watch The View.

“I think her apology is sincere. I think she’s learned a lot in the process. If two weeks off is the penalty, it’s better than being canceled,” Hannity said. “And I just — I have just a reflexive reaction to cancel because I don’t like what somebody says, because you don’t have to watch The View. I hate to tell you, I don’t watch The View.”

In response to Goldberg’s remarks, the posted a tweet stating just how central racism was to Nazi ideology.

While Hannity clearly agreed that Goldberg was wrong to say race didn’t play a part in the Holocaust, he gave her credit for what she got right. But Hannity also questioned what led Goldberg to say what she did.

“She recognized the evil, but did she not know the history, or did she just negate the history?” Hannity asked. “She recognized evil, man’s inhumanity to man. Six million Jews were slaughtered. Millions others, slaughtered.”

Hannity airs weeknights at 9 p.m. on Fox News Channel.

