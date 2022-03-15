‘I think Bob would want it’

Could “Full House” come back yet again?

Several stars of the classic sitcom appeared at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut over the weekend and told TODAY they’d be game for doing a third iteration of the series.

The possibility of another reboot was brought up when the cast discussed how different generations of fans showed up at the convention.

“There’s a lot of moms bringing their little girls — it’s such a wonderful full circle moment to see these moms who were like, ‘I grew up with you guys, and now my daughters are growing up with you on ‘Fuller House,’” Andrea Barber said.

“Like, okay, we’ll do ‘Fullest House,’” Dave Coulier joked.

When asked if they would actually want to do that show, the cast didn’t hesitate.

“I think we would in a heartbeat,” Coulier said, while Barber and Candace Cameron Bure agreed.

“Full House” premiered in 1987 and ran for eight seasons until 1995 on ABC. The reboot, “Fuller House,” aired on Netflix for five seasons between 2016 and 2020.

Doing another show without Bob Saget, who died in January from head trauma after accidentally hitting the back of his head, would be a challenge for the cast, but they believe he’d give them his blessing.

“It would be hard but I think Bob would want that,” Barber said.

“I think that’s one of the greatest legacies that he’s going to leave, is that he gets to be America’s dad, and people get to take that memory away,” Bure said. “That will never go away.”

Getting together at the convention without Saget was bittersweet for the actors, who still have trouble believing Saget is no longer with them.

“It’s still hard to talk about it because he was such a huge part of our family,” Coulier said. “And he was the central figure that always brought us together.”

“It’s weird having to start a new group chat and his name’s not there,” Barber said.

“And always saying, ‘I love you,’” Scott Weinger said. “I was scrolling through our texts and it was like, ‘I love you. I love you so much. I love you.’ He never missed a chance to say it.”

Story continues

The actors continue to heal after Saget’s death and said they thought of him a lot over the weekend, honoring him by wearing bracelets with his first name on it.

“We’ve shared so many jokes over this weekend and I’m still waiting for Bob to walk in or join the group text and say, like, ‘Surprise. JK.’ You know, ‘I’m here,’” Bure said.

Her words echo earlier comments she made while heading to the convention with Weinger and Barber.

“That was kind of the reason, one of the big reasons, we all said yes to it … to be together because it helps the healing and the grief,” she said in an Instagram live.