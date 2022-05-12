‘I still talk to him’

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo together in 2019. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

It’s been four months since Bob Saget suddenly died, a word his wife Kelly Rizzo still can’t say.

“You’ll notice I still don’t say the D-word — I say ‘the day everything happened,'” Rizzo told friend, Amanda Kloots, at an event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Kloots is no stranger to tragedy as her husband, Nick Cordero, died from COVID-19 early in the pandemic. The women discussed how they both still feel connected to their late husbands, according to People.

“It’s like, he’s still my husband,” Rizzo shared. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, he’s my former husband.’ It’s like … the relationship is different now. It’s just — it is what it is.”

Saget was found unresponsive in a Florida hotel room on Jan. 9. The Full House star died from head trauma in his hotel room. Rizzo and Saget’s three adult daughters from his previous marriage successfully blocked the release of certain records and photographs from becoming public. The Eat Travel Rock host, 42, told Kloots she’s still close with Saget’s children.

“I know Bob would want me to be there for his girls,” Rizzo explained. “I’m not as focused on my own grief when I’m trying to help them or support them or be there for them. When I’m doing little things to try to make them happy, it kind of takes me out of my head. And I’m also at the same time being like, ‘Oh, this would make Bob so happy, just knowing that I’m trying to make them happy.'”

Rizzo recently moved out of the home she and Saget shared together, which is also part of her grieving process. But she brought a lot of memories of her husband along.

“His girls came to stay with me for you know, the first time since I moved into the new house just this last week, and they walked in and I was like, ‘So it’s kind of like a museum to your dad, so don’t freak out but yes, he’s everywhere,'” she revealed. “And then they’ll catch me like talking to a picture every once in a while, and they’re like ‘Stepmommy Kelly, are you OK?'”

Rizzo said there are a lot of photos of Saget in her new home.

“I mean, I still talk to him and I have his pictures everywhere,” she shared.

