Ant Anstead is responding directly to criticism of his legal battle with ex wife Christina Hall.

On Thursday, the Celebrity Joyride: IOU host, 43, shared his first photo featuring their son Hudson London, 3, on Instagram since Hall’s announcement earlier this month that she would no longer share photos of the little boy online.

Commenters who followed the legal battle between the former couple over the use of their son’s image online chimed in with opinions in the comments of the Instagram post, which featured photos of Hudson spending time with Anstead’s dad.

Ant Anstead Replies to Commenters Criticizing His Recent Photo of Son Hudson amid Christina Hall Legal Battle https://www.instagram.com/p/CjqGdo4rvja/

Ant Anstead/instagram

Addressing multiple comments that it was “unfair” that Anstead could continue to post his son’s pictures while Hall couldn’t, he wrote, “She can post as many as she likes 🥰 x.”

As commenters discussed Hall’s use of Hudson in paid advertisements posted to her account, Anstead chimed in again to say, “Hudzo childhood is not for sale. As a dad I will continue to step up for him x.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One commenter said that Anstead deserves “all the shade you get” for not resolving things with Hall out of court and questioned his motives for not doing so, saying they “feel sorry for the crap Hudson will see when he gets older.”

In response, Anstead wrote, “He will read the private letter I wrote her on April 21st a week before I stepped up for him. She’s had 25 weeks to agree to not exploit him. She finally has x.”

When another commenter pointed to Hudson appearing in photos with Radfords, a car brand with which Anstead is involved, Anstead replied, “No one buys a $500k supercar because hudzo was in a picture. I even kept him out the TV show (despite being asked many times).”

Anstead said that despite the “Karens” who are “sending him abuse,” that “as a parent I have no worry in shouldering the cost to protect him.”

Story continues

RELATED: Christina Hall Responds to Ant Anstead’s Allegations That She Is ‘Exploiting’ Son Hudson Online

Christina Hall, Ant Anstead and son Hudson

Christina Hall/Instagram; Ant Anstead/Instagram

The Christina on the Coast star addressed her decision to no longer share photos of her youngest child online after it became a point of legal contention between herself and Anstead on Oct. 3.

“Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household,” the 39-year-old alleged in the caption on Instagram.

“Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

“Hudson’s father has made it clear via his public court filings he is using Instagram to rate the kind of parent I am, since that is the only access he has to my personal life,” Hall added, noting “This has been the case since July 2020.”

Hall — who said in her own response to Anstead’s latest filing that Hudson hasn’t appeared in an ad on her account since the issue was first raised this past April — called her ex’s judgment of her Instagram account as “unnecessary pressure for a platform that is supposed to be used to share moments chosen.”