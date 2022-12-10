I stayed in 5-star hotels for the first time after years of booking cheap Airbnbs. Here are 15 things that surprised me.

The author spotted some surprising parts about staying in five-star hotels in Colorado, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.Monica Humphries/Insider

In one year, I stayed in six five-star hotels in Canada, the US, Australia, and New Zealand.

It was my first time experiencing them. Before, I only ever booked cheap Airbnbs or motels.

Staying in luxury hotels came with surprising perks like free minibars, town cars, and hiking gear.

When it comes to planning vacations, my accommodations often take a back seat to the trip itself.

The Fairmont at Lake Louise in Banff, Canada.Monica Humphries/Insider

I travel for experiences. My favorite memories include exploring Banff National Park to see some of the world’s most beautiful mountainscapes, getting an adrenaline rush from bungee jumping in New Zealand, and embarking with friends to national parks to discover challenging hikes, local foods, and history.

When it comes to planning these trips, accommodations often take the back seat. I always opt to save my money for activities and food instead by booking the cheapest Airbnbs, budget hotels, or by crashing on friends’ air mattresses. Five-star hotels were never on my radar; they weren’t ever attainable for my price point.

Then, last year, I stayed in three luxury, five-star hotels in the span of two weeks. Since then, I’ve slept in a total of six five-star hotels.

The author on the balcony at The Little Nell hotel in Aspen, Colorado.Monica Humphries/Insider

My period of staying in budget accommodations ended in the fall of 2021. When a trip to South Africa was canceled, my friend and I rerouted to Banff, Canada. We had a large travel fund saved and decided to splurge on a room at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, a five-star hotel on the shores of Lake Louise. It cost us about $500 USD a night and was easily the most expensive room I’ve ever booked.

Two weeks later, I was in Aspen, Colorado, for work, where I spent $848 USD for a night in The Little Nell and $700 USD for a room at The St. Regis Aspen Resort, two of Aspen’s most famous high-end hotels.

Then, this summer, I explored three more five-star accommodations during a work trip to Australia and New Zealand, bringing my tally to a total of six five-star hotels.

In Auckland, New Zealand, I spent two nights at Hotel Britomart, where prices range between $250 USD and $2,000 USD depending on the room and time of year. And after flying to Sydney, Australia, as part of the same trip, I spent a night in Crystalbrook Albion a boutique, five-star hotel in Sydney’s Surry Hills neighborhood, which cost $240 USD, and two nights at The Darling, a five-star hotel that cost a total of $650.

I felt like royalty throughout these stays. My friend and I eagerly bought prosecco to celebrate the ritzy Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise. In Aspen, I felt like I fit in with the town’s rich vacationers each time I told someone I was staying at The Little Nell. And I lived like a celebrity at The Darling, which is rumored to have hosted names like Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney, and Stevie Wonder, according to Last Minute.

While high-end hotels won’t likely work with my itinerary or budget for each — okay, most — trip I plan from here on out, I know I’ll never look at lodgings the same way again. If you’ve ever flown first class, and then had to make the long walk back to coach the next time, you’ll understand what I mean.

Here are the things I found to be the most surprising about trading cheap motels for five-star luxury hotels.

I found that five-star hotels have the best locations. Much of the premium you pay is to have that front-row view.

The view from our window at the Fairmont Lake Louise hotel.Monica Humphries/Insider

Last winter, I stayed in an affordable Airbnb to go snowboarding in Keystone, Colorado. The condo was about 20 minutes from the slopes, so my group drafted carpool groups, navigated the town’s bus schedule, and embraced cold walks to get to the lifts. It was a hassle.

But in Aspen, I stayed at The Little Nell, which is Aspen’s only true ski-in/ski-out hotel. I saw firsthand that the hotel has one of the best locations in the town with ski slopes right outside, and the town’s best restaurants all within walking distance. This convenience is the hotel’s major selling point, and one of the big reasons why it commands several hundred dollars per night.

Similarly, the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is the only hotel that is directly on the lake. The area’s hikes, trails, ice skating, and other activities were right outside my hotel door, giving me premier access over other people visiting this region of Banff National Park.

I thought the same rang true for the Hotel Britomart. Located in the heart of downtown Auckland, as a guest of the hotel, I had some of the city’s best restaurants within walking distance and a view of the Auckland harbor right outside my window.

Not having to waste time in cars or waiting for Uber drivers was a huge plus during these trips, and the luxury of convenience easily became my favorite part of staying in five-star hotels.

I didn’t realize that a glass of champagne would often be waiting for me when I entered the hotel.

The Crystalbrook Albion offers a daily gin-and-tonic bar.Monica Humphries/Insider

When I stepped inside The St. Regis Aspen, I was asked if I wanted a glass of champagne before I was asked for the name under my reservation.

My answer, of course, was yes. I thought it was a smart move on the hotel’s behalf. As I waited for a handful of other guests to check in, I easily fended off any impatience with sips of bubbly.

Alcohol seemed to be a theme throughout many of my five-star stays. The Crystalbrook Albion, for instance, has a daily gin and tonic happy hour that coincidentally aligned with the hotel’s check-in time. Here, guests can purchase a $10 handcrafted cocktail.

And besides champagne on arrival, The St. Regis Aspen also serves bloody Marys each morning, where guests are welcome to put their own spin on the cocktail created by the hotel brand.

The concept of a concierge desk was completely new to me.

The concierge desk at The Little Nell hotel in Aspen, Colorado.Monica Humphries/Insider

I’ve had plenty of Airbnb hosts happily help me decide on a restaurant for dinner or offer recommendations on nearby hikes. But until my recent travels, I had never stayed in a hotel with a concierge desk.

At high-end hotels, I learned there’s an entire team willing to create your vacation itinerary. I initially feared a concierge desk would be outdated, but the staff I met at both the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise and The Little Nell were seasonal workers my age with local suggestions and advice targeted to young travelers like me.

Even before arriving at The Little Nell, the concierge desk scheduled a week’s worth of dinner reservations for me. All I had to do was pick the restaurants and the times, and they did the rest. When my plans changed, I simply stopped by the desk, told them what I needed to be updated, and they made the calls.

The concierge desk was an extravagance I wasn’t familiar with. There was no waiting on hold with the restaurant or dealing with confusing reservation schedules, and it felt like I had a personal assistant.

I incorrectly assumed microwaves were a standard in every hotel — no matter the rating.

A closet at The Little Nell hotel in Aspen, Colorado.Monica Humphries/Insider

Since I grew up staying in budget hotels and motels, plastic cups wrapped in plastic were the norm, cheap ice buckets were expected, and there was always a microwave in the room.

Fast forward to staying at The Little Nell and it felt like something was missing. It wasn’t until my friend got cold tomato soup from a restaurant that we realized there wasn’t a microwave in sight.

All six luxury hotels I stayed at lacked an in-room microwave, which felt surprising considering other appliances like coffee machines and dehumidifiers were provided.

I later learned that most hotels have microwaves available, you just have to request one from the front desk.

I learned that luxury hotels often have a scent that is unique to their brand.

The lobby of The Darling hotel had a citrusy scent.Monica Humphries/Insider

When my friend and I stepped into the Fairmont Lake Louise, we were hit with a woodsy, flowery smell. Initially, we assumed it was a waft of perfume from another guest.

But after adventuring outside and returning to the lobby hours later, the delightful smell remained. We spotted a lit candle in a corner that turned out to be the source. We loved the scent so much, we headed to the front desk to ask about the candle, and if we could buy one.

A staff member kindly tracked it down and told us it was scents of black orchid and sage. Unfortunately, the hotel didn’t sell its personalized candle, and we couldn’t track it online.

Fast forward nearly a year when I stepped into The Darling and was once again enamored by a scent. This time it was sweet orange, grapefruit zest, rose, green tea, honey, and cedarwood. According to The Telegraph, the hotel pumps the signature smell through its Air Aroma diffusion technology.

Before staying in five-star hotels, I never questioned a lobby’s smell, unless it was musty or damp. Now, when I step into any hotel lobby, I immediately sniff in hopes of discovering a welcoming, unique scent.

I was confused to find phones in the bathroom at two of the hotels.

Phones were next to the toilets in both The Little Nell and The St. Regis Aspen.Monica Humphries/Insider

Dial phones often feel out of place in 2022, but I was even more surprised to find this type phone next to the toilet in both of my Aspen hotels.

According to The Telegraph, this is a common item many hotels added to indicate luxury in the 1980s and 1990s.

“Originally phones in hotel bathrooms were installed for the convenience of guests who might be expecting a call, but the safety aspect of having a hotel bathroom phone was also very apparent and this remains the case today,” Jonathan Toni, CEO of London-based Hotel Technology International Ltd, which makes and supplies hotels with toilet telephones, told The Telegraph.

The telephone in The Little Nell’s bathroom was the only one I could figure out how to work. So when I had a question about the hotel’s valet service, I went to the bathroom to make my call.

I didn’t previously know that some five-star hotels have ritzy rituals and traditions, like champagne sabering.

A champagne-saber ceremony at the Chelsea Flower Show in London.Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Each evening at The St. Regis Aspen, a dramatic champagne sabering is hosted in the courtyard to celebrate the transition from day to night. As part of the ritual, a hotel staff member comes out with a large bottle of bubbly and swipes a sword across the neck of the bottle, popping it open.

The ceremony felt grand for a daily occurence, but I’m also not one to complain about complimentary champagne.

While I didn’t spot rituals like this at the other five-star hotels, some did have unusual policies. The Crystalbrook Albion, for instance, welcomes pets with an entire floor dedicated to dog and cat owners, offering furry friends beds, food and water bowls, and direct outdoor access.

I was surprised to find that bathroom essentials in five-star hotels go far beyond shampoo and conditioner.

An arrow points to a tray with a sewing kit, nail file, mouthwash, and cotton swabs at The St. Regis Aspen.Monica Humphries/Insider

Floor-to-ceiling marble filled my bathroom at The St. Regis Aspen Resort, but what excited me more than the grandeur was a little tray of extras.

In the bathroom at The St. Regis Aspen I was given a miniature sewing kit, lotion, and nail file, and at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, guests like me were also provided cotton balls, a shower cap, and mouthwash. Forgot toothpaste? Call the front desk and they’ll bring it right up.

I even spotted a sewing kit during my trip to Aspen, that no, I did not need, but I still eagerly stashed it in my bag for the next time I need to repair a button or hole.

The thoughtful items only added to the feeling of opulence — grand tubs and incredible showers certainly didn’t hurt.

I loved discovering that fancy hotels sometimes offer free gifts and perks to make you feel extra special.

Free snacks and a free silver leaf at The Little Nell hotel in Aspen, Colorado.Monica Humphries/Insider

At The Little Nell, a bellhop escorted me and my luggage to the room. Once there, he gave a rundown of the hotel and its amenities. He made sure to point out that the snack bar and non-alcoholic drinks were all complimentary.

Before staying at The Little Nell, I had sworn off minibars. To me, they’re overpriced and not worth the convenience, so having access to a minibar without checking prices was absolutely thrilling. I grabbed a Coca-Cola and pack of Oreos and stashed the Snickers in my purse for the next day.

That wasn’t the only free thing inside my hotel room at The Little Nell. Also waiting for me was a silver leaf — a gift for guests to signify Aspen’s silver-mining history. It could’ve been strung on a necklace or tied to a bag, but I used it as a Christmas-tree ornament.

Robes started to feel like a guarantee by the third hotel.

All three hotels provided robes for guests.Monica Humphries/Insider

Before five-star hotels, the only time I remember expecting a fluffy robe was inside a cruise ship cabin.

But by the time I got to The St. Regis Aspen, my third five-star hotel, I had expectations to find a robe in my room’s closet.

And sure enough, two robes were waiting. And there hasn’t been a single five-star hotel I’ve visited that was without robes for guests.

On my trip to Keystone, I was crushed, but not surprised, to learn that there weren’t any robes for guests in the 16-person condo. Instead, my friends and I had to make a mad dash to and from the hot tub in 20-degree weather with our beach towels from home.

Nightly turn-down service is a signature perk of a luxury stay I came to enjoy.

The bed at The St. Regis Aspen Resort.Monica Humphries/Insider

At many of the hotels, the staff asked if I wanted turn-down service. Turn-down service simply involves prepping your room for sleep.

Typically, the staff will pull down blankets, fluff pillows, clear out trash, replace towels, and hopefully leave a chocolate or two.

When the staff at The Little Nell asked about turn-down service, I opted out since I didn’t want unnecessary contact during the COVID-19 pandemic. I did, however, opt-in for the chocolate the staff offered.

Personally, turn-down service feels superfluous for a single-night stay, but if my hotel reservations had been longer, I would have opted in.

The five-star hotels I stayed at included lots of extra amenities like free car rentals and hiking gear.

My friend holds a pair of microspikes, which we didn’t end up using on our snow hike.Monica Humphries/Insider

I found that the luxuries of five-star hotels often extended well beyond my hotel room.

At the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, my friend and I went to the concierge desk to ask for hike recommendations. While there, a staff member let us know that we could rent microspikes, which are helpful for hiking in the snow, for free.

We grabbed two pairs and headed out. The hotel also had free s’mores each night by a fire, operated its own ski-rental shop, and had an indoor pool.

In Aspen, both The Little Nell and The St. Regis Aspen advertised free car rentals for guests. Although I didn’t take advantage of the perk, I realized I could’ve saved money during my trip to the ski town by not bringing my car. Guests here also had access to babysitters, an electric vehicle charging station, and shoe shines.

The Little Nell also offered amenities like oxygen rentals to combat altitude sickness, local newspaper delivery, unpacking services, and an on-call physician.

At Hotel Britomart in Auckland, I spent an afternoon exploring by bike, which were rented by the hotel for free.

And when I went to the gym at The Darling in Sydney, I spotted luxe free perks like ice-cold bottles of water, a bowl of fruit, towels, newspapers, and spare headphones — all complimentary for guests. After running a quick 5K, I made sure to take advantage by grabbing an apple and newspaper on my way out.

While the services and amenities felt “free,” I was, of course, paying for them. Many hotels have mandatory resort fees on top of expensive nightly rates. For instance, at The Little Nell, I paid a $42 resort fee in addition to my $719 room cost.

Five-star hotels often have many lauded restaurants and shops attached to their buildings.

The interior of the Kingi restaurant at the Hotel Britomart.Monica Humphries/Insider

In theory, I never needed to leave any of the five-star hotels during my stays.

The Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, The Little Nell, The St. Regis Aspen, The Darling, and Hotel Britomart all had multiple dining options inside their buildings. And, these restaurants were recognized as some of the best in each respective town.

For example, multiple people urged me to order the truffle fries at Ajax Tavern, a restaurant connected to The Little Nell. In Lake Louise, my friend and I dined at the Alpine Social, one of the hotel’s six restaurants, and had no regrets about our choice. And one of the best meals I had in Auckland was a rosti with smoked fish and poached eggs at Kingi, a restaurant inside Hotel Britomart.

Outside of restaurants, there was also shopping in many of the five-star hotels. The St. Regis Aspen had jewelry stores, The Little Nell had an art gallery, and the Fairmont had its own bookstore.

While the concept of a hotel bar was familiar, I had never stayed in hotels like The St. Regis Aspen or The Fairmont Lake Louise, which had entire shopping malls inside. I was shocked to find high-end goods and foods that matched each hotel’s extravagant reputation.

From staff remembering my name to handwritten letters, I thought that bits of the experience are more personalized at luxury hotels.

A handwritten note waiting for the author in her room at the Crystalbrook Albion.Monica Humphries/Insider

When I stepped out of the rain into my room at the Crystalbrook Albion, the TV beamed. On the LED screen was a homepage with my name included. And on a table next to the TV was a handwritten note, again welcoming me to the five-star, boutique hotel.

At The Little Nell, it seemed as if everyone somehow learned my name after check-in. The valet drivers called me Mrs. Humphries, the concierge desk remembered my name from our quick email exchange, and anyone staffed at the check-in desk seemed to know exactly who I was. With so many guests checking in and checking out of the hotel, I was shocked that the staff could remember everyone’s name.

Hearing my name and receiving handwritten notes felt like a special touch. Instead of feeling like I was in an unknown place in an unfamiliar destination, it felt like I was staying with friends or family who were excited to have me visiting.

I didn’t know that the price of high-end hotels doesn’t stop once you’ve paid for your room.

The entrance to The Little Nell hotel.James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Compared to budget hotels, I interacted with many more staff members during my five-star hotel stays.

From the moment I arrived in my car, there was a valet worker eager to grab my car keys, a bellhop waiting to take my bags, a staff member to check me in, and house-cleaning staff on call for turn-down service.

And while these services are technically included, at luxury hotels, you’re expected to tip staff for them. I learned that all of these tips can quickly add up when there are so many people helping you. Before my five-star stays, I had never budgeted for tip money at hotels.

If you can afford it, staying in a luxury hotel is likely to feel more like a destination instead of just accommodations.

The author in front of The St. Regis Aspen Resort.Monica Humphries/Insider

Prior to exploring Lake Louise, Aspen, Auckland, and Sydney, hotels had one purpose for me — a place to sleep.

But my mindset changed after staying in high-end hotels. Whether it’s soaking in a hot tub, indulging in truffle fries at a hotel restaurant, or popping prosecco in the room, I realized that a hotel can be a destination on its own.

By no means are five-star hotels accessible to most travelers — including myself. They’re reserved for those who can afford $60 valet fees, $150 meals, and luxury spa services.

Realistically, I’ll be sticking to affordable Airbnbs for most future trips, but I do plan to save up for the occasional splurge on a five-star experience in an incredible destination. I’m looking forward to cozying up in one of those robes again, after all.

