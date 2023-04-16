I stayed at an all-inclusive resort and never left the property. These were the 5 best and 4 worst things about the trip.

I attended a wedding at Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa in Jamaica.Timothy Moore

I stayed at Jewel Grande, an all-inclusive resort in Jamaica, and didn’t leave once during my trip.

The property had a laid-back vibe, amazing food, and plenty of on-site activities.

However, I didn’t get an authentic cultural experience, and I felt a bit restless after a while.

My husband and I spent four nights at Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, an all-inclusive hotel in Jamaica.

Most of our vacations are very active, so staying at an all-inclusive resort was a change of pace.Timothy Moore

Our vacations usually entail activities like hiking up mountains, taking cooking classes, exploring museums, and pitching tents in the middle of nowhere.

But when our friends invited us to their wedding at Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, an all-inclusive property in Jamaica, we decided to embrace the opportunity to relax on vacation.

We stayed in an oceanfront junior suite for $1,904 — a slightly discounted rate since we booked through a room block.

These were the major pros and cons of spending four nights at the all-inclusive resort.

I didn’t have to worry about food and drink costs since they were included in the price of our stay.

We ordered room service on slow mornings, which felt like a luxury.Timothy Moore

All-inclusive really means what it sounds like at Jewel Grande, as all of our food and drinks were included in the rate.

The resort has multiple places to eat including breakfast spots, lunch buffets, and fine-dining restaurants.

We tried delicious tuna sashimi, a four-course Italian dinner, and plenty of tasty tacos. I also visited the property’s ice-cream parlor every day of the trip.

As for drinks, we sipped on a variety of tropical beverages, delicious Jamaican rums, and ice-cold beers by the pool. The swim-up bar was my favorite part of the property because we didn’t even have to get out of the water to order another round.

The resort made it easy to get to and from the airport.

We paid extra for transportation to and from the resort.Timothy Moore

Figuring out transportation in foreign countries can be stressful. Usually, I have to navigate trains, buses, taxis, and the occasional ferry.

There was no confusion on this trip since Jewel Grande offers guests transportation service to and from the airport for an extra fee.

After we landed, we headed straight to the designated counter and hopped in a Jewel Grande van that delivered us to the resort in under 20 minutes.

On the day of our departure, the hotel staff loaded our bags into the van, and we were back at the airport in no time.

I felt very safe the whole time I was on the property.

My husband and I spent hours lounging by the pool.Timothy Moore

Tourists should remain vigilant regardless of where they travel or stay and, while doing research ahead of my trip, I found information about the high crime levels in Jamaica.

And as a member of the LGBTQ community who was visiting a country where many gay people face violence, discrimination, and persecution, I wanted to be extra cautious.

Because my husband and I stayed at an all-inclusive resort that managed our transportation and excursions, we felt safe and comfortable.

The resort’s on-site activities kept us busy, and the sailing excursion was a major highlight.

Non-motorized water sports were included in the rates.Timothy Moore

Jewel Grande offers a number of watercraft rentals, and they were included in the price of our stay.

Our lazy beach days certainly got more adventurous when we took out sea kayaks and paddleboards, and the sailboat gave us the biggest thrill. A guide took us about a mile into the water to ride the waves.

In addition, resort guests have access to a spa, golf courses, multiple excursions, and nightly entertainment. However, additional charges may apply for some of the activities.

It was easy to meet people and socialize without leaving the hotel.

There were plenty of opportunities to chat with fellow resort guests.Timothy Moore

The resort’s laid-back vibe made it a wonderful place to meet new friends, whether we found them on the beach or at the bars.

During one especially fun moment, we celebrated two other guests’ birthdays by singing a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday” and taking a shot with about 30 strangers.

The experience had some downsides, like feeling pressure to get my money’s worth.

It was tempting to order drinks all day since they were included in the price of our stay.Timothy Moore

Since we paid the same rate regardless of how much we ate or drank, it was tempting to try to get our money’s worth. The downside of having so much included is that it was really hard not to overindulge.

We could start our day with cocktails, order food and drinks to our room, and go back to the buffet as many times as we wanted. However, the hangover I woke up with one morning was enough to remind me that I’m not in my 20s anymore, and I can’t drink as much alcohol as I used to.

I quickly learned that everything should be consumed in moderation, even at an all-inclusive resort.

I was disappointed by the lack of exposure I had to Jamaican culture on the trip.

The property had a clear view of nearby mountains, which tempted me to go on a hike.Timothy Moore

During our stay, we tried delicious sushi, ate our weight in pasta, and enjoyed white-sand beaches. But we never actually left the resort to experience the island and definitely didn’t immerse ourselves in Jamaican culture.

Our stay was relaxing, but I didn’t get the sense that I was visiting a foreign country. For example, I tried jerk chicken at the hotel but didn’t feel like I was eating a real, authentic Jamaican meal.

Even though the resort offers excursions, the guided outings I went on didn’t feel the same as exploring on my own.

Lounging around in the same area all day got a little boring after a while.

This trip was very slow-paced compared to our other vacations.Timothy Moore

Don’t get me wrong, relaxing on the beach with a drink, an engrossing novel, and playing cards is a nice break from reality.

But after a couple of days, I started to get restless, especially since I knew the island was teeming with hiking, rafting, zip-lining, and ATV adventures.

Items in the resort’s gift shop were extremely expensive.

A bottle of sunscreen cost $15 in the gift shop.Timothy Moore

The food and alcohol may have flowed freely at the all-inclusive resort, but the items the resort sold were à la carte.

The shops had it all — from swim trunks to snorkel gear to sunglasses — but these goods didn’t come cheap.

We had to pay extra for some basic necessities we forgot at home. Thankfully, we packed multiple travel-size containers of sunscreen, which saved us from spending $15 on a single bottle at the resort.

Overall, staying at a Jamaican all-inclusive resort was worth it.

Our private balcony was spacious and had direct views of the water.Timothy Moore

Recharging by a pool all day with a cocktail in hand and nowhere to be was pretty foreign to us, but it ended up being a wonderful getaway, even if we didn’t follow our typical itinerary.

We may still prefer hectic schedules and cold beers after long hikes, but relaxing on a tropical property certainly has enough upsides to bring us back in the future.

